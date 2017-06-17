Bill Cosby: A big legacy, forever tarnished

(CNN) The guilty verdict against Bill Cosby represents a moment of vindication for a legal system that has often seemed to tip the scales in favor of celebrities -- including a previous hung jury in this case, despite a mountain of testimonials against the star.

Yet the man known as "America's dad" during the heyday of his sitcom had already become, for many, a pariah. And if the power of his fame and image surely played a role in previously escaping such a verdict, the damage to his image and legacy had been done.

Cosby's celebrity had made the prospect of a conviction seem uncertain, even with the heightened awareness that has come from the #MeToo movement. Celebrities have weathered such cases time and again.

But the hallowed status that Cosby occupied as one of the world's most beloved entertainers -- an icon who parlayed the universality of his stand-up comedy into several successful TV series, none bigger than "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s -- had been irrevocably tarnished. While some fans clung to the notion of his innocence, the weight of the allegations against him has been too much for many to ignore.

