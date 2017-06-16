PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the mens singles semi-final match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day thirteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 9, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Andy Murray: French Open was 'a turning point'
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the mens singles semi-final match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day thirteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 9, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Andy Murray: French Open was 'a turning point'
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Martina Navratilova attends the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Martina Navratilova issues statement on cancer diagnoses: 'It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight'
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 04: Serena Williams of the United States shares a joke with Martina Navratilova of the United States as she holds the Butch Bucholz Trophy after her straight sets victory against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the final during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 4, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
The day Roger Federer couldn't stop laughing at CNN correspondent's Spanish phrases
split roger federer
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
Carlos Alcaraz speaks with CNN after US Open win
iga swiatek us open champion 2022 spt intl_00000000.png
World No. 1 and US Open champion Iga Swiatek speaks to CNN
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Everything you need to know (and more!) about pickleball
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
Halep tease
How Serena Williams' former coach brought Simona Halep back from the brink of tennis retirement
Story highlights

Murray beaten in semifinals by Wawrinka

Brit sees performances as a "step in the right direction"

Hails an "amazing" Rafa Nadal

Scot looking to defend Wimbledon title

CNN  — 

He didn’t win, nor did he reach the final – but world No.1 Andy Murray says the French Open was a “turning point” for him after an indifferent start to the season.

The Briton, who recently renewed his coaching partnership with Ivan Lendl, was ousted in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros in a bruising, five-set encounter with Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka.

And although the Scot failed to see out the match after leading 2-1 going into the fourth set, he admitted that the tournament was an improvement on his recent form.

After a shock fourth-round defeat to German Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open in January, the 30-year-old suffered early losses at ATP tournaments in Rome, Madrid, Monte Carlo, and Indian Wells.

“I felt really good at the start of the year and the Australian Open was really disappointing,” Murray, who is playing his first full season as world No. 1, told CNN.

“The slams are my priorities and I’ve always wanted to perform in those and sometimes, with the gap between the Australian and the French, I’ve lost my way. I hope the French Open is a turning point.

Can Murray defend his Wimbledon title? Have your say on our Facebook page

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles semi final on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 19 in London, England.
Andy Murray visits boyhood tennis school
“It takes a lot of time to build up your confidence and you can lose it quickly. So, I’m back on the right track, not quite where I want to be yet – there are a lot of things I feel I need to work on – but I’m getting there and hopefully the French Open is a step in the right direction.”

READ: Federer suffers surprise defeat

READ: 10th French Open title ‘more special’ says Nadal

READ: Ostapenko hailed as ‘symbol of Latvia’ after first grand slam

‘Nadal’s feats will never be matched’

Murray, who has one US Open and two Wimbledon titles to his name, will take heart from French Open victories over former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro – who beat the Scot in the Davis Cup last year – and world No.9 Kei Nishikori, who knocked him out of the 2016 US Open.

Despite Murray taking the lead midway through the semi-final, a resurgent Wawrinka – the world No.4 – won a tense fourth-set tiebreak and raced away in the fifth.

In the final, the Swiss met an irrepressible Rafa Nadal, who did what Nadal does best – win on the red dirt. Ever at home on the clay courts of Paris, the Spaniard claimed the 10th French Open title of his career.

Murray was full of praise for his rival, the most successful player in French Open history and second only to Australian Margaret Court in the number of titles won at a single major. Court won 11 Australian Opens, winning most of her titles down under before the Open Era.

“It’s hard to describe what he’s done, not just this year, but to win 10 times there. It’s amazing and I don’t think it will ever be matched. That’s how amazing it is. I don’t see it happening again.

exp nadal french open 2017 interview open court_00002001.jpg
Nadal enjoys a 'unique' French Open victory
“His game is built for that clay court and that surface and I don’t see anyone winning there 10 times again.”

A Wimbledon win?

Murray is a favorite to defend his Wimbledon title, although this year’s draw seems a trickier prospect with Nadal and Roger Federer both carrying the momentum of grand slam victories.

That said, the Swiss - returning to the Tour after an eight-week break – suffered a shock defeat in his first grass court game of the season, losing to world No. 302 Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open.

The world No.1 is also wary of players further down the draw. As with all grand slams, upsets are commonplace at Wimbledon: Milos Raonic knocked Federer out of last year’s competition, while then world No.1 Novak Djokovic succumbed to 26th seed Sam Querry.

“It’s going to be interesting, obviously, because of Roger and Rafa, they’ve both played great this year,” said Murray, who has won only one title so far this year.

“Rafa has not played a lot on the grass in the last few years and will be going without grass-court matches, but will be very confident.

“Roger has played amazing this year, but is also coming on the back of a big break, so it’ll be interesting to see how he comes back from that.

“And then the young guys, [Nick] Kyrgios, Raonic, Zverev, are improving all the time; Novak is always going to be tough, so I think it’s going to be an interesting event.”

The first round of matches at Wimbledon begin July 3.