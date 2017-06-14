Fire engulfs West London apartment block
Burning debris falls from Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on June 14, 2017. Seventy-two people are confirmed to have died in the fire.
Smoke rises from Grenfell Tower hours after the fire.
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Residents of nearby Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the blaze.
People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Police stand near debris from the fire.
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."