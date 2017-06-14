novak dojokovic becky anderson
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50 - Source: CNN
International tennis news 15 videos
novak dojokovic becky anderson
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Video Ad Feedback
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Martina Navratilova attends the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martina Navratilova issues statement on cancer diagnoses: 'It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight'
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Video Ad Feedback
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 04: Serena Williams of the United States shares a joke with Martina Navratilova of the United States as she holds the Butch Bucholz Trophy after her straight sets victory against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the final during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 4, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
05:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
Video Ad Feedback
The day Roger Federer couldn't stop laughing at CNN correspondent's Spanish phrases
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split roger federer
Video Ad Feedback
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
Video Ad Feedback
Carlos Alcaraz speaks with CNN after US Open win
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iga swiatek us open champion 2022 spt intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
World No. 1 and US Open champion Iga Swiatek speaks to CNN
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Video Ad Feedback
Everything you need to know (and more!) about pickleball
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Video Ad Feedback
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Halep tease
Video Ad Feedback
How Serena Williams' former coach brought Simona Halep back from the brink of tennis retirement
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Federer beaten in second round

Swiss had only lost once in 2017

The 35-year-old was returning from eight-week break

CNN  — 

It was not a happy return to tennis for Roger Federer in Germany.

In his first competitive match following an eight-week break, the 18-time grand slam champion was beaten by world No. 302 Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open.

Federer, who prior to this match had lost only once in 2017, squandered match point as he went on to lose 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 in the second round to the former world No.2.

It’s the first time the 35-year-old Federer has been defeated in his opening match at a grass-court tournament since Wimbledon 2002, when he lost to Mario Ancic.

READ: Federer to skip French Open

READ: How much will tennis miss Serena Williams?

‘Tough to put into words right now’

The 39-year-old Haas, playing in his final season, last beat the Swiss great in 2012, at the Halle final.

In an on-court interview, the German said he was “pretty speechless.”

“Playing Roger is always very special, especially on grass, especially here in Germany,” he said.

“It’s tough to put it in words right now.”

The was the oldest singles tie to be played on the Tour since 1982, when 30-year-old Ricardo Cano beat Luis Ayala, 49, in the Vina del Mar.

Federer focusing on grass-court season

Federer had not played since April 2, when he beat reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Open.

That was his third major title in a stunning start to the season, having also won the Australian Open in January and in Indian Wells.

READ: Ostapenko becomes ‘symbol of Latvia’

READ: Naday’s 10th French Open title ‘more special’

He missed the clay-court season to prepare for the grass-court campaign, specifically Wimbledon, which starts at the end of June, a tournament he has won on seven occasions.