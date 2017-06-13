Cleaning up space debris

Astroscale's Space Sweepers aren't the only ones looking to develop technology for clearing space junk. The European Space Agency (ESA) is planning a space debris removal mission in 2024. One approach being explored by the ESA is capturing space debris in a net.

Courtesy David Ducros/ESA

The nets will attempt to capture some of the 7,000 tons of estimated space junk orbiting the planet. Courtesy David Ducros/ESA

Another potential solution being explored by the ESA is the use of a robotic arm. Courtesy David Ducros/ESA

Capturing space debris requires close targeting which could be achieved by LIDAR, a technique that uses pulsating light to measure distances. Courtesy ESA

Cleanspace One is a satellite in development by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne. Originally the design featured a claw, but scientists found a net-system would be a more effective system to capture and deorbit space debris. Courtesy J.Caillet/EPFL

The satellite is targeted to launch for 2018. Courtesy J.Caillet/EPFL

The RemoveDEBRIS team from Surrey Space Centre has designed a system using a net -- much like a fishing net -- to capture debris. The debris would then be dragged behind the space craft as it returns to Earth. Courtesy Surrey Space Centre/University of Surrey/2016

Another possible solution being tested by the Surrey Space Centre is a "dragsail" pushed by photons of light from the sun. This sail would then drive the junk out of its orbit, causing it to spiral back into the Earth's atmosphere. Courtesy Surrey Space Centre/University of Surrey/2016