How President Trump blocked me on Twitter

Lauren Wolfe is a journalist and the director of Women Under Siege, a Women's Media Center initiative on sexualized violence in conflict. She is also a columnist at Foreign Policy magazine. Follow her on Twitter @Wolfe321. The views expressed are her own. UPDATE: This commentary first appeared in June, 2017. On Wednesday a federal judge in New York ruled that the President is in violation of the Constitution when he blocks users--like the author--on Twitter.

When Donald Trump first started tweeting as president, my eyes were popping out of my head at each weird, angry and (we learned later) apparently unvetted proclamation. I couldn't believe he was making such statements on Twitter, as opposed to in an official White House statement, which we, the press, rely on for responses to world issues.

The problem with the President's tweets, besides their mangled syntax, made-up words and personal vendettas, is that so many of them are flat-out lies: narratives cooked up from who knows where in his mind and disseminated to his millions of followers (and millions of bots ).

So when he tweeted on Sunday after the terror attack in London: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" like many I was appalled but not surprised. The quote from London Mayor Sadiq Khan was, of course, taken entirely out of context and as such amounted to a lie.

Lauren Wolfe

I replied to Trump on Twitter: "What Khan in fact said: There was 'no reason to be alarmed' by an increased, armed police presence. You know no bounds. Liar."

And he blocked me.