Story highlights Park denied the charges levied against her

The former South Korean President is accused of taking bribes

Her longtime confidant is also on trial

Seoul (CNN) Millions took to the streets to demand she step down. A top court ousted her from office. Now, Park Geun-hye, South Korea's former president, is in the dock -- the final chapter in a corruption scandal that led to her downfall.

On the first day of her trial, Park denied charges of corruption, coercion and leaking confidential information. The proceedings are likely to last for several months.

Park entered the Seoul Central District Court building wearing handcuffs and a dark blue suit emblazoned with a badge identifying her as prisoner 503. Once in the courtroom, she bowed slightly toward lawyers and when asked by the judge what her occupation was, she replied: "I don't have any occupation."

South Koreans have been eagerly anticipating the trial of the country's first female president , who spent both her youth and later years in the Blue House -- the country's equivalent to the White House.

South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul on May 23, 2017.

Some 500 people had lined up on Friday at Seoul court to apply for one of 68 courtroom seats to get a ringside view. One woman, who had lined up for an hour and didn't want to give her name, told CNN that she wanted to see the trial because she wanted "to view justice, to see it play out with her own eyes."