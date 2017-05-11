eco solutions econundrum earth day_00002614.jpg
The environmental cost of one day on Earth
01:22 - Source: CNN
Eco Solutions 24 videos
eco solutions econundrum earth day_00002614.jpg
The environmental cost of one day on Earth
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum meat_00001620.jpg
Why should I eat less meat?
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions int wellesley_00003610.jpg
Why meat is key in the climate change fight
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions meat substitutes pkg spc_00002220.jpg
Animal products, without the animals?
05:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions hula mural_00000714.jpg
Stunning mural appears in secret forest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions sustainable forests pkg_00002113.jpg
The sustainable fuel growing on trees
05:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions fog catchers pkg_00014827.jpg
Making water out of thin air
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum energy_00011708.jpg
What's the best use of my energy?
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions palm oil spc_00001417.jpg
Can palm oil be sustainable?
04:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum bottled water_00005427.jpg
Should I drink bottled water?
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum cooling_00000125.jpg
How do I keep cool?
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions renewables pkg spc_00002318.jpg
Can a country run entirely on renewable energy?
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum renewables 2_00011604.jpg
How do I use renewables at home?
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum palm oil_00002824.jpg
How do I use palm oil responsibly?
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dry farming davies
Farmers could use less water to grow our food
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions dry farming pkg spc_00001626.jpg
Making wine without water
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions econundrum water_00004227.jpg
How can I use less water?
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solution loreal interview_00002705.jpg
Cosmetics which don't cost the earth
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions cop22 pkg_00003915.jpg
When did you first see climate change?
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions christmas tree_00000911.jpg
How green is your Christmas tree?
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions cop22 int_00011103.jpg
Ban Ki-moon on climate change
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions shipping int_00012415.jpg
The true cost of shipping
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco solutions michael taylor spc_00030225.jpg
How can we get to a clean power future?
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eco soutions bargach int_00000908.jpg
Morocco's fog catchers
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

You’ve heard about the impact that our technology-driven population is having on the planet – from cars, to energy factories, to the over-consumption of the earth’s resources.

It’s causing a lot of problems.

Yet, inventors are also using this technology to improve lives across the planet. Here are a few of their creations (or soon-to-be ones):

1. A high-tech sieve that makes the ocean drinkable

Yes, you can already turn the ocean into drinkable water through existing, industrial-scale desalination plants.

But these plants are often costly and can damage the environment: They use large amounts of energy, produce greenhouse gases and can harm marine life.

Graphene membrane
Graphene membrane
University of Manchester

Graphene sieve could make seawater drinkable

So, researchers in the UK have developed a sieve made out of graphene that may be able to filter out salt using less energy.

That could help provide safe, clean, drinkable water – which is a rare resource in many countries.

In fact, the United Nations predicts that in less than a decade, 14% of people around the world will not have access to sufficient water resources where they live.

2. A drone that pollinates

So much of what you eat and drink every day – apples, carrots, chocolate, even coffee – relies on pollination, which allows plants to reproduce.

In fact, about 75% of the world’s crops are produced with the help of pollinators, like bees and butterflies.

drone tease
Eijiro Miyako

Researchers use drone to pollinate a flower

Yet these insect pollinators belong to a group that’s facing extinction, according to a UN report.

So researchers in Japan are testing drones to see if they can carry pollen from one plant to another – just like a small insect.

The researchers’ drone was able to pollinate a very large flower, but there’s still a lot more work to do before these machines can carry out the work of bees.

3. Biodegradable bullets

Protecting the environment might seem like the last thing the US military is worried about. Just this year, however, the US Army asked for proposals for biodegradable ammunition to replace the existing rounds it uses during training exercises.

rose and bullets
rose and bullets
yipengge/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Magic bullets: US Army pursues 'biodegradable' ammunition

The current spent rounds – the bullet casings that are ejected from a weapon after it’s been fired – are believed to take hundreds of years to biodegrade, according to the Pentagon, and they contain components that could harm the soil and water.

As a result, the US Environmental Protection Agency says that military facilities make up the majority of the country’s most polluted sites.

So the US Department of Defense is asking for new ammunition that contains seeds to produce food for animals: “This effort will make use of seeds to grow environmentally friendly plants that remove soil contaminants and consume the biodegradable components developed under this project.”

4. A plant-based ‘plastic’ that doesn’t pollute

Inspiration can come from some unlikely places.

For Indonesian entrepreneur Kevin Kumala, it arrived on a rainy day as he watched dozens of motorcyclists wearing vinyl ponchos to protect them from the wet weather.

compostable coffee cups made from plants
Avani Eco

Plastic you can drink: A solution for pollution?

“It clicked that these disgusting, toxic ponchos would be used a few times and then discarded, but they would not decompose,” he said.

So the biology major set out to create a plastic made from a biodegradable material – and he and his partner succeeded in making ponchos, bags and food packaging from cassava, a cheap and common vegetable found across Indonesia.

In 2014, Kumala launched Avani Eco, which produces four tons of cassava-plastic products each day. He hopes to secure funding to produce a lot more.

Kumala is so confident in his product that he will dissolve and drink his bioplastic creations.

5. A plane that emits only water

OK, so it fits only four people, including the pilot – but this sleek-looking plane runs on an electrical current from a supply of hydrogen and oxygen, aided by a battery.

The result? Its only emission is water vapor.

“This is the first time that somebody has built an airplane that can carry more than one person and which is driven by hydrogen,” says André Thess of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), which helped build the aircraft.

HY42016LR© Jean-Marie Urlacher20160922_000090
Courtesy DLR/Jean-Marie Urlacher

The plane that runs on hydrogen and emits only water

The hope is to create emission-free air taxis – like the HY4 – that can easily travel from city to city in the near future.

“Say you want to go between Irvine and Ventura in the Los Angeles area. It can take you between one and a half and three hours if there are traffic jams, but by plane it will take you around 35 to 40 minutes,” says Josef Kallo, the HY4 project leader.

“And within a controlled airspace you could have a lot of these planes flying around.”