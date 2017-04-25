tennis Sharapova doping ban reduced intv _00015712.jpg
Maria Sharapova reacts to doping ban reduction
03:43 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
tennis Sharapova doping ban reduced intv _00015712.jpg
Maria Sharapova reacts to doping ban reduction
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Sharapova's 15-month ban ends Wednesday

Five-time slam winner faces Roberta Vinci in first match

Wild card entry has sparked controversy

CNN  — 

Maria Sharapova is coming back to tennis after a 15-month doping ban, attracting global media attention yet splitting opinion on the women’s tennis Tour.

The 30-year-old Russian will make a highly-anticipated return to the WTA Tour when she plays Italy’s Roberta Vinci at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany on Wednesday after receiving a wild card from tournament organizers.

Sharapova, who was the world’s most marketable female athlete for 11 years with total on- and off-court earnings approaching $300 million, has also been given a wild card by tournament organizers in Rome and Madrid.

“I don’t agree about the wild card here and about the wild card in Rome and the other tournaments,” former US Open finalist Roberta Vinci said earlier this week.

“She made her mistakes for sure, but she paid and I think she can return to play – but without any wild cards,” said Vinci, who trails Sharapova 0-2 in career meetings.

READ: Maria Sharapova targeting 2020 Tokyo Olympics, agent says

Sharapova has served a 15-month doping ban.
Sharapova has served a 15-month doping ban.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

‘Little bit strange’

Sharapova, who is sponsored by German car manufacturer Porsche, had been training off-site all week in Stuttgart because she wasn’t allowed to practice at the tournament venue until her ban expired on April 26.

She last played an official match on January 25, 2016, when she lost to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Reigning US Open champion and world No. 2 Angelique Kerber of Germany wondered why Stuttgart tournament organizers hadn’t given the wild card to a German player.

“It’s a German tournament, and we (have) so many good German players, so this is also a little bit strange,” she said last month in Indian Wells.

Sharapova's last match was a straight-sets loss to her long-time nemesis Serena Williams at the 2016 Australian Open.
Sharapova's last match was a straight-sets loss to her long-time nemesis Serena Williams at the 2016 Australian Open.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Meldonium

Sharapova, a former world No. 1 and five-time grand slam winner, announced she had tested positive for meldonium in March 2016, saying she failed to realize the heart drug she had taken for over a decade for various health issues had been added to the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency from January 1, 2016.

Although Sharapova was initially given a provisional two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation, it was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration of Sport in October, which said the five-time major winner bore no “significant fault” and didn’t intend to cheat.

READ: Is Maria Sharapova’s brand damaged goods?

READ: Maria Sharapova’s ban cut to 15 months on appeal

Global interest

Because Sharapova has no ranking, she is in need of wild cards to play events, including the French Open which starts May 28. Roland Garros organizers will announce their decision in the week of May 15.

Sharapova is a two-time champion at Roland Garros and with defending champion Serena Williams now on maternity leave it will be interesting what tournament organizers will do as the Russian has always been one of the biggest draws on the women’s Tour.

Such is the interest in her return, more than 200 journalists from all the world have asked the Stuttgart event for a media credential. The tournament only has room for about 90.

Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska, a former world No. 2 who could play Sharapova in the next round in Stuttgart, said the Russian should not be given a wild card by the French Tennis Federation.

“This kind of entry into the tournament should be available only for players who were dropped in the ranking due to injury, illness or other random accident,” Radwanska told Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy last week.

“Not for those suspended for doping. Maria should rebuild her career in a different way, beginning with smaller events,” said Radwanska, who trails Sharapova 13-2 in career meetings.

“She wouldn’t have a chance for (a wild card) from my hands (if I was a tournament director).”

sugarpova chocolate tease still
What do Maria Sharapova's chocolates taste like?
02:37 - Source: CNN

Support

Although men’s world No.1 Andy Murray and former women’s world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki also spoke out against handing wild cards to players who are coming back from a doping ban, there has also been support for Sharapova.

Seven-time major winner Venus Williams told reporters last month in Charleston: “I feel like I have perspective in life, and sometimes things happen. I just think one single thing in life doesn’t define you.”

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1 who will be coming back from maternity leave in August, told Omnisport that Sharapova’s return was “good for tennis.”

Azarenka added: “She has such a huge fan base and obviously that’s going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it’s good for tennis, good entertainment.”

Sharapova’s compatriots have also been overwhelmingly supportive of their Fed Cup team mate.

“If we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say: ‘Why would cheaters get a wildcard?,’ but then if there is some mistake, you know, it’s a little bit of a different story,” two-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova said in Indian Wells.