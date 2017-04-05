Breaking News

Help Syrians survive the conflict

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 3:37 PM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

A Syrian Kurdish child cries as Turkish police search their bags after they crossed the border between Syria and Turkey at the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province.
(CNN)As Syria enters its seventh year of civil war, "the need for humanitarian aid and the protection of Syrian civilians has never been greater," according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Recently, the country faced more violence -- 126 people were killed after a bomb targeted a bus of evacuees and a chemical attack killed at least 70 people, including children.
Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, an estimated 400,000 Syrians have died.
    The fighting has also cost the country more than $16 billion of lost crop and livestock production and destroyed farming assets, according to the UN.
    No matter where you live, there are ways you can help the Syrian people with food, shelter, medical aid and other basic needs.
    Simply click the button below and support organizations aiding those in crisis.