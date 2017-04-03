PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a selfie with spectators after a practice session at the Perth Arena on December 29, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
18 reasons to love Roger Federer
02:02 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a selfie with spectators after a practice session at the Perth Arena on December 29, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
18 reasons to love Roger Federer
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Federer beats Nadal 6-3 6-4

Miami Open is Federer's third title of the season

Swiss star will now take an eight-week break

CNN  — 

Is sustained rest the key to sustained success?

Roger Federer seems to think so. The 18-time grand slam champion announced he is to take an eight-week break from the Tour after he beat long-term rival Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 to clinch the Miami Open Sunday.

It means that the 35-year-old Federer, who has lost only once in 2017, will not play any clay-court events until the French Open at the end of May.

“Wimbledon has to be the biggest goal now,” the world No. 4 told reporters after beating Nadal to secure his third hard-court title of the year.

“The second part of the season is the big priority. That’s why I’ll take a break.”

READ: Federer beats Nadal to win 18th grand slam

READ: Federer will play on until at least 2019

19 wins, one loss

Roger Federer celebrates match point after defeating Rafael Nadal at the Miami Open.
Roger Federer celebrates match point after defeating Rafael Nadal at the Miami Open.
Rob Foldy/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Federer is having quite the 2017.

He has won the biggest tournaments of the year – the Australian Open, Indian Wells and the Miami Open – and this after missing six months of last season with a knee injury.

WATCH: Federer - from the courts to the slopes

“It’s more about relaxing right now, more about injury prevention,” added Federer, who has won 19 of his 20 matches this year.

“My knee was strange on the clay last year so maybe being away from it as much as possible is a good thing, even though I don’t think it was because of the clay as such.

“But my physio, my fitness guy, thought that could be a good thing not to be too much on clay. I feel very comfortable, very confident it is the right decision.

“I will probably stay on hard courts for the next few weeks and I will get on the clay two weeks before the French.

“Hopefully I will play the French and then for me that’s when the season really starts.”

‘The dream continues’

Federer became the oldest winner of the Miami Open as he secured his 91st Tour-level title.

The victory was his fourth straight win over Nadal and extended his winning run to 11 matches.

In a close opening set, the old adversaries shared 10 break points with Federer securing the crucial break in the eighth game.

“The dream continues,” said Federer.

“It’s been a fabulous couple of weeks. What a start to the year, thank you to my team and all who have supported me, especially in my more difficult challenging times last year.”

Nadal back in title hunt

Nadal has beaten Federer in 23 of their 37 matches.
Nadal has beaten Federer in 23 of their 37 matches.
Rob Foldy/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Despite suffering a third defeat of the year to Federer, Nadal said he was ready to win titles again.

“I think I am close to where I need to be,” the Spaniard, who has never won in Miami, told reporters.

“I have been playing well during the whole event.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

Is Federer right to take a break? Have your say on our Facebook page

See more pictures and video on CNN Sport Instagram

“It was a positive tournament for me obviously. A lot of points, a lot of confidence for the most important part of the season for me that’s just in two weeks.”