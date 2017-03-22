Vehicles as weapons: Muenster part of a deadly trend

(CNN) Once again, a driver has plowed into a crowd, turning a vehicle into a lethal weapon.

Authorities are treating the incident as a deliberate attack, according to a police spokeswoman.

Muenster joins a list of other cities that have fallen victim to a growing trend.

Here's a look at some similar incidents in the past few years and the possible motives behind them:

Manhattan, New York

Date of attack: October 31, 2017

Number of casualties: At least eight people were killed and about a dozen were injured, authorities said.

What happened: The driver of a rental truck hopped a curb and drove down the bicycle path on the west side of West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan near the World Trade Center. After crashing the truck into a school bus, the suspect exited the vehicle while displaying imitation firearms and was shot in the abdomen by a police officer, according to the New York Police Department.

Photos: Manhattan truck attack New York City police work in Manhattan after a rental truck drove down a busy bicycle path and struck people on Tuesday, October 31. At least eight people were killed in the incident, which is being investigated as terrorism, according to multiple law enforcement sources. A suspect is in custody. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Manhattan truck attack Police officers stand next to a body covered under a white sheet. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Manhattan truck attack The driver of the truck drove the wrong way down the West Side Highway bike path for several blocks, according to two senior law enforcement sources at the New York Police Department. After striking multiple people, the driver hit a school bus and wrecked the truck, an NYPD official said. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Manhattan truck attack Bicycles and debris are scattered on the bike path. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Manhattan truck attack First responders gather at the scene. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Manhattan truck attack Four people on the school bus had minor injuries after the truck crashed into it, a police official said. After hitting the bus, the driver exited the truck and was shot by police while displaying imitation firearms, according to the NYPD. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Manhattan truck attack Police direct people away from the scene. Hide Caption 7 of 7

He told investigators he was inspired by ISIS videos to use a truck in the attack "to inflict maximum damage against civilians," according to a complaint. Investigators searched two of his cell phones and found about 90 videos and 3,800 pictures, many of which were ISIS-related propaganda.

In particular, Saipov said he was motivated to proceed with his plan after watching a video of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi questioning "what Muslims in the United States and elsewhere were doing to respond to the killing of Muslims in Iraq."

Barcelona, Spain

An injured person is treated Thursday after a van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's Las Ramblas area.

Date of attack: August 17, 2017

What happened: A van plowed into crowds on the Barcelona thoroughfare of Las Ramblas, a popular stretch filled with cafes, bars and street performers.

Why it happened: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy labeled the Barcelona attack "jihadi terrorism." The ISIS media wing, Amaq, has said the Barcelona attackers were "soldiers of the Islamic State" but stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility for the attacks or providing evidence for their claims.

Charlottesville, Virginia

A car plows into counterprotesters marching against white nationalists Saturday in Charlottesville.

Date of attack: August 12, 2017

Number of casualties: A 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 people were injured.

What happened: A gray Dodge Challenger rammed into the back of a silver convertible on a narrow side street crowded with anti-racism counterprotesters in downtown Charlottesville. The Dodge driver slammed the car in reverse, going back up the street at a high rate of speed, dragging its front bumper.

The attack took place as rallies drew white nationalists and right-wing activists from across the country to the progressive college town.

Why it happened: Authorities have not announced a motive, but Authorities have not announced a motive, but the suspect, James Alex Fields Jr., faces charges including second-degree murder. Investigators have not said whether they believe it was an act of terrorism.

Fields' mother told The Toledo Blade that she knew her son was going to an "alt-right" rally, but said she was stunned to learn he is suspected in a deadly attack.

London (London Bridge)

JUST WATCHED A baker captures shocking video inside Borough Market Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A baker captures shocking video inside Borough Market 00:45

Date of attack: June 3, 2017

Number of casualties: Eight people were killed and more than 40 were wounded.

What happened: Three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage at bars at nearby Borough Market. They were shot dead by police.

Inside the van, police found two blowtorches as well as what appeared to be 13 Molotov cocktails. The van also had office chairs and a suitcase. Police believe the attackers told relatives they were using it to move.

Why it happened: Police named the attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27; Rachid Redouane, 30; and Youssef Zaghba, 22.

Butt is believed to have associated with the outlawed radical Islamist group al-Muhajiroun, co-founded by notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary. Counterterrorism sources told CNN that Butt was considered a potential threat to British security and was still under active investigation at the time he carried out the deadly assault.

In a raid of an east London apartment rented by Redouane, police found an English-language copy of the Koran opened at a page describing martyrdom and materials that may have been used to make the Molotov cocktails.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, although the group provided no evidence for its involvement or details of the attack.

Stockholm, Sweden

A mourner prays at a memorial near the site of the Stockholm attack.

Date of attack: April 7, 2017

What happened: A stolen beer truck barreled into pedestrians on a busy shopping street in the center of the Swedish capital before it plowed into a department store. Sweden stepped up its security. National counterterrorism, bomb and air assets also provided support.

Why it happened: The attacker, Rakhmat Akilov, had shown sympathies to extremist groups, including ISIS, Swedish police said. Akilov, 39, was from the central Asian republic of Uzbekistan. He admitted to The attacker, Rakhmat Akilov, had shown sympathies to extremist groups, including ISIS, Swedish police said. Akilov, 39, was from the central Asian republic of Uzbekistan. He admitted to carrying out a "terrorist crime, " his lawyer said.

London (Westminster Bridge)

JUST WATCHED London Attack: An animated map Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH London Attack: An animated map 00:55

Date of attack: March 22, 2017

Number of casualties: Five : Five people died in the attack , including an American man and an unarmed police officer, and scores of others were injured.

What happened: Police say an : Police say an assailant rammed his rental car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, not far from the UK Parliament. The suspect then entered Parliament grounds and fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead by other officers.

Why it happened: The attacker, identified as 52-year-old British man Khalid Masood, acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism, officials said.

He had been convicted on a string of violent crimes and weapons charges, but officials said they weren't sure how he became radicalized.

"Clearly that's the main line of our investigation -- is what led him to be radicalized," said Mark Rowley, Britain's top counterterrorism officer. "Was it through influences in a community, influences from overseas or through online propaganda?"

Nice, France

JUST WATCHED French citizens in mourning over Nice attack Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH French citizens in mourning over Nice attack 02:19

Date of attack: July 14, 2016

Number of casualties: Eighty-four people were killed and more than 200 wounded.

JUST WATCHED Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel? 02:00

What happened: Authorities said Authorities said Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel used a 20-ton truck to strike hundreds of people in Nice, where large crowds gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks.

After the truck barreled through the crowd for almost a mile, police shot and killed Bouhlel.

Why it happened: ISIS said the attack was retaliation for France's role in the fight against ISIS.

"The person who carried out the run-over in Nice, France, is one of the Islamic State soldiers and carried out the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition which is fighting the Islamic State," the terror group said in a statement.

But French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Bouhlel had no record of making militant statements and was not believed to be a member of ISIS.

"It seems he became radicalized very quickly," Cazeneuve said.

Berlin

Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Authorities examine a truck Tuesday, December 20, that crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the night before. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Emergency responders tow the truck's cab away from the crash site on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor-trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the crash. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck's trailer. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Emergency responders treat an injured person on Monday, December 19. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police officers stand next to the truck. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Ambulances are seen where the incident happened in western Berlin. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market First responders load an injured person into an ambulance. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market A Christmas tree lies next to the truck. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police take someone into custody near the market. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police stand guard at the market after the crash. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market An armed police officer stands near the scene. Hide Caption 18 of 18

Date of attack: December 19, 2016

Number of casualties: Twelve people killed, at least 48 wounded

JUST WATCHED Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS 01:36

What happened: A tractor-trailer rammed into a crowd at a bustling Christmas market, which was filled with holiday shoppers. The suspect, A tractor-trailer rammed into a crowd at a bustling Christmas market, which was filled with holiday shoppers. The suspect, Anis Amri , was killed later in a shootout with police in Italy.

Why it happened: A video showed Amri pledging allegiance to ISIS, and the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said the attack was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State" to target citizens of countries fighting ISIS.

But CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said ISIS often uses that kind of terminology to refer to attacks by alleged sympathizers in the West.

"This should not be taken to mean the group is claiming it directed this attack," Cruickshank said.

Columbus, Ohio

JUST WATCHED Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS 02:21

Date of attack: November 28, 2016

Number of casualties: Eleven people wounded

What happened: Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an Ohio State University student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians on the campus. Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an Ohio State University student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians on the campus. He got out and lunged at passers-by with a knife

Moments later, an Ohio State University police officer fatally shot Artan after he refused to stop.

Why it happened: Authorities said they believe Artan was inspired by terrorist propaganda from ISIS and the late Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, two law enforcement sources said.

In a Facebook post shortly before the rampage, the Somali immigrant said he was "sick and tired" of seeing fellow Muslims "killed and tortured," federal law enforcement officials said.

He urged America "to stop interfering with other countries, especially the Muslim Ummah," a term for Muslim people at large. "By Allah, we will not let you sleep unless you give peace to the Muslims," he wrote.

Jerusalem

Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a vehicle attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 8. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 13. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem The white truck at right was the one used in the attack. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli soldiers console each other at the site of the attack, which occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of the vehicle attack. The attacker was shot and killed; note the bullet holes in the truck's windshield. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem A distraught Israeli soldier is consoled at the site of Sunday's attack. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem A group of soldiers had gotten off a bus and were getting organized with their bags when "the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group," Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli medics carry a covered body from the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, center right, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit the site of the attack. Hide Caption 9 of 9

Date of attack: January 8, 2017

Number of casualties: Four soldiers killed, at least 10 people wounded

JUST WATCHED Video shows truck ram into soldiers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows truck ram into soldiers 02:42

What happened: Authorities said Authorities said 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar plowed into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

Why it happened: The driver may have been an ISIS sympathizer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"All signs show he is a supporter of the Islamic State," Netanyahu said . "We know there is a sequence of terror attacks, and it's quite possible that there is a connection between them, from France, Berlin and now Jerusalem."

St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

JUST WATCHED Witness: Soldier was targeted Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witness: Soldier was targeted 03:38

Date of attack: October 20, 2014

Number of casualties: One soldier killed, one soldier wounded

JUST WATCHED Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier 01:38

Why it happened: Authorities said they believe Couture had been " Authorities said they believe Couture had been " radicalized ." He was arrested in July 2013, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

"When he was arrested, he was about to go to Turkey," police spokeswoman Martine Fontaine said. "We stopped him as he was about to leave Canada for terrorist actions. He was questioned when he was arrested."

But authorities lacked enough evidence to keep Couture in custody.

Why vehicle attacks?

In fact, an al Qaeda magazine published an article in 2010 titled "The Ultimate Mowing Machine."

JUST WATCHED Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire 03:36

It said a four-wheel-drive pickup is needed -- "the stronger the better."

"To achieve maximum carnage, you need to pick up as much speed as you can while still retaining good control of your vehicle in order to maximize your inertia and be able to strike as many people as possible in your first run," the article says.

John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence for New York police, has said ISIS calls on supporters to use cars as weapons if they have no other means of attack.

"The ISIS call, as well as that of other terrorist groups, has been to use what you have on hand," Miller said in 2015.

"And that means if you can make a bomb, you're a bomber. But if you can't, use a gun. And if you can't find a gun, use a knife. And if you can't find a knife, use a car. So when we look at that, that is a broad spectrum of threats, and it's something to prepare for."