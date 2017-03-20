PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a selfie with spectators after a practice session at the Perth Arena on December 29, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
18 reasons to love Roger Federer
02:02 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a selfie with spectators after a practice session at the Perth Arena on December 29, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
18 reasons to love Roger Federer
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Federer wins record-equaling fifth Indian Wells title

Swiss becomes oldest winner of the tournament

He beats Stan Wawrinka in straight sets

CNN  — 

There seems to be no stopping Roger Federer as the Swiss great continues to defy time, triumphing Sunday to claim a record-equaling fifth title at Indian Wells.

Two months after winning the Australian Open, the 35-year-old beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 to become the oldest champion in the tournament’s history, overtaking Jimmy Connors who was 31 when he won in 1984.

Having won two of the biggest titles of the season to date – Indian Wells is considered by many to be the biggest tournament outside the majors – Federer said he had defied even his own expectations.

“For me, the dream run continues,” said the 18-time grand slam champion, who endured six months on the sidelines at the end of last year because of injury.

“I’m not as surprised as I was in Australia, but still this comes as a big, big surprise to me, nevertheless, to win here again and beating the players that I did and the way I did. I couldn’t be more happy.

“It’s an absolutely huge start to the year for me. Last year I didn’t win any titles. I don’t think I was in any finals except Brisbane. The change is dramatic, and it feels great.”

READ: ‘Sorry’ Kyrgios pulls out of Federer clash

READ: Federer thrashes Nadal at Indian Wells

Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka in the men's final at Indian Wells.
Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka in the men's final at Indian Wells.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Federer moves up the rankings

In stifling 34C heat, Federer saw off Wawrinka in an hour and 20 minutes to claim a 90th career title – 19 short of Connors’ record collection.

It was a result which reduced Federer’s great friend Wawrinka to tears and moved the 35-year-old Swiss to sixth in the world rankings.

He could make up further ground in the rankings over the coming weeks with world No.1 Andy Murray and No. 2 Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the forthcoming Miami Open with elbow injuries.

“I think now it’s really important for me to rest up, maximum,” Federer told reporters.

“I hope I can play as late as possible going to Miami. Then I will make the plan for the remainder of the season – especially for the clay – after Miami, and then see also what the goals are, because the goals are clearly changing after this dream start.

“I know how hard it is to win back-to-back Indian Wells and Miami titles. That’s why again I sort of go to Miami knowing it’s going to be really difficult.”

Victory over Wawrinka was Federer's 20th in 23 meetings against his great friend.
Victory over Wawrinka was Federer's 20th in 23 meetings against his great friend.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Vesnina fights back to claim biggest career win

In the all-Russian women’s final, Elena Vesnina beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-4 in a contest which lasted just over three hours.

Fourteenth seed Vesnina was a set and 4-1 down in the second set before she hauled herself back into contention, winning four games in a row to force the match into a decider.

“When I was down 4-1 in the second set, it seemed like so far away this title,” she told reporters. “Now I won it and I’m so, so happy. I was playing a bit more free when I was down in the score. I took my chances.”

Djokovic injured

Djokovic will not be defending his Miami title this week because of an elbow injury.

The 29-year-old said on his Facebook page: “My doctor has strongly advised against play because my elbow injury, that I keep carrying on for months, got worse in the past week.

“Sadly, I won’t be able to defend my title in Miami this week. Believe me, it is as shocking to me, as it is to you. I had [an] incredible run in Miami, I won there my first Masters tournament and started my campaign towards the top of the world rankings.”