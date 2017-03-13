What is #MyFreedomDay?

(CNN) It's often hidden from sight, but modern slavery is a global problem. Among its many victims are at least 10 million children.

But young people also make passionate and committed activists when it comes to fighting human trafficking. That's why CNN has asked students and schools to join us on March 14 for #MyFreedomDay.

To mark the day, students the world over are organizing events at their schools to highlight modern slavery and celebrate freedom.

We're featuring a selection of the schools on CNN.com, CNN Facebook, and a few schools will even receiving a visit from a CNN correspondent, who will report live from the school.

If you're doing something to raise awareness of modern slavery, let us know your plans by telling us on Twitter or Instagram, using #MyFreedomDay. (You must be aged 13 or older to post on social media).

