A woman from western Mosul carries her child and the few possessions she could gather before escaping the city. By Saturday, the Iraqi government estimated that nearly 50,000 people had fled western Mosul to government-controlled territory. Most ended up in refugee camps hastily set up by the government and local and international relief groups.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
An Iraqi man carries his daughter, wounded by a mortar round that slammed into their home in the Ma'moun neighborhood of Mosul. Many of those fleeing were said to have been held as human shields by ISIS fighters while their neighborhoods became battlefields.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
An Iraqi security officer talks to hundreds of detained men and boys who fled western Mosul. The group gathered at a processing facility south of Mosul before being transferred to nearby refugee camps.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
A young Iraqi boy smiles as he sits on a bus before being transported with his mother and other civilians fleeing western Mosul to a nearby refugee camp.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Two Iraqi women arrive with their children and a few possessions at a reception point for internally displaced people south of Mosul.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
Iraqi civilians flee Mosul as the fight to rid the city of ISIS fighters continues.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
A young Iraqi boy carries a bag on his back as he walks in the rain to a civilian processing station south of Mosul. Some civilians have made the dangerous escape on foot from western Mosul.
Kareem Khadder/CNN
An Iraqi child eats his first hot meal in 10 days at an Iraqi military reception point for internally displaced people south of Mosul.