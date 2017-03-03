Russia: 1,000 ISIS casualties as Syrian troops retake Palmyra

By Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN
1 minute read
Published 10:43 PM EST, Fri March 3, 2017
CNN  — 

At least 1,000 ISIS militants were killed or wounded by government forces and Russian aircraft as the Syrian military recaptured the city of Palmyra and surrounding areas from ISIS, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday.

Rudskoy told reporters that the offensive was planned by Russian advisers and the Syrian military advance continues to the east of the ancient city.

Syrian army units seized Palmyra this week, liberating it after ISIS held it for several months.

Palmyra is seen as strategically important to both sides in Syria’s civil war, which has continued for more than five years.

Located in Homs province, in central Syria, Palmyra is around 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Raqqa, considered ISIS’ headquarters in Syria.

<strong>Before:</strong> The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its <a href="http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/23" target="_blank" target="_blank">World Heritage Site.</a> Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
DEA/G.DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini/Getty Images
<strong>After:</strong> A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/28/middleeast/isis-palmyra-treasures-destroyed/index.html" target="_blank">Palmyra's damage</a> soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
<strong>Before: </strong>The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
Raphael GAILLARDE/GAMMA/Getty Images
<strong>After:</strong> The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
<strong>Before: </strong>The Temple of Bel in 2008.
DEA/C. SAPPA/De Agostini/Getty Images
<strong>After:</strong> The Temple of Bel on March 27.
Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images