Twelve residents of the war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul were treated for injuries from a suspected chemical attack this week, an official with the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
The patients, who are being treated in hospital in nearby Irbil, are “showing clinical symptoms consistent with an exposure to a blistering chemical agent,” said Robert Mardini, the organization’s regional director for the Middle East.
The five children, three women and four men have symptoms that include blisters, coughing, redness in the eyes, irritation, and vomiting.
“The use of chemical weapons is absolutely prohibited under international humanitarian law. We are deeply alarmed by what our colleagues have seen, and we strongly condemn any use of chemical weapons, by any party, anywhere,” ICRC’s Mardini said.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons released a similar statement on Sunday, stating that it’s “seriously concerned” over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Mosul.