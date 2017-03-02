Syrian regime recaptures ancient city of Palmyra from ISIS

Story highlights Control over the city has passed from the regime to ISIS and back again a number of times At one point, ISIS says, it started demolishing ancient ruins in the city

At least 1,000 ISIS militants were killed or wounded by government forces and Russian aircraft as the Syrian military recaptured the city of Palmyra and surrounding areas from ISIS, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday.

Army units “in cooperation with the allied and backing forces” inflicted heavy losses on ISIS forces in operations supported by Syrian and Russian air forces, the report said.

Palmyra was seized from regime forces by ISIS in December after hundreds of the jihadist group’s militants launched a coordinated attack in and around the city.

Palmyra is seen as strategically important to both sides in Syria’s civil war, which has continued for more than five years.

Located in Homs province, in central Syria, Palmyra is around 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Raqqa, considered ISIS’ headquarters in Syria.

Control of Palmyra has passed from the regime to ISIS and back again a number of times.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Syrian government forces completed their operation with the help of Russian airpower, reported Russia’s state news agency TASS.

Syrian forces recaptured the city from ISIS last March after it was seized the previous May, when ISIS started demolishing ancient ruins in the city.

Syrian rebel leaders gathered in Geneva for peace talks with the government refused to congratulate the regime. Nasser al-Hariri, a member of the Syrian Coalition, said the struggle for Palmyra was like watching a cartoon.

“This is the second time we’ve seen the handover [of Palmyra] and this is obviously being used for political reasons,” said al-Hariri in a press statement Thursday. “if we want to follow the game of (Syrian President) Assad and Palmyra, it will be like watching Tom and Jerry.”