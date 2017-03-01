Story highlights World's largest dhow is under construction Wooden dhows were used by pearl divers in the Persian Gulf for centuries Builders hope to revive a dying tradition

Dubai CNN —

Tucked away in a boatyard in Dubai’s historical shipbuilding quarter, “Jadaf” is a record breaker in the making.

Nearly 90 meters long and 10 meters high, the wooden dhow modeled on traditional Arabian cargo ships will be the largest of its kind in history, according to the makers.

Ahmed Obaid, who heads up the team working day and night to put the finishing touches on the nautical giant, hopes it will embark on its maiden voyage in March.

For him and his brother, size matters.

“We have this dream,” he says. “We want to see our UAE traditions in the Guinness Book of Records. That’s why we are building this huge boat.”