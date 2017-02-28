Third-generation shipbuilder Ahmed Obaid, pictured, is building what he says will be the longest dhow in the world.
Gisella Deputato
Predominantly made of wood, the 6,000 ton handcrafted structure is partly held up by metal beams, a modernization of the traditional design.
Gisella Deputato
Thousands of dhows still navigate Dubai Creek and carry goods across the Gulf, although many are unable to compete with modern cargo vessels and are having to find alternative uses.
RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP/Getty
Some dhows are now being used for racing. The Al-Gaffal dhow race takes place off the coast of Dubai in May every year.
KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty
Starting at Sir Bu Nair Island near the Iranian coast, the race finishes at the Dubai International Marine Club and is held in honor of the pearl divers who depended on the boats for their trade for centuries.
KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty
Once used for fishing, the smaller wooden dhows are used as water taxis.