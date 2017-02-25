Story highlights
Kurdish TV journalist is killed in a bomb attack as she reports on clashes in Mosul
Residents are trying to escape the fighting as Iraqi forces advance on western Mosul
More than 50 civilians have been killed or injured by landmines since Friday night as they fled a village about 9 miles west of Mosul, Iraq’s Federal Police said in a tweet Saturday.
Residents in the village of Sahaji were trying to escape the fighting as Iraqi forces advance on western Mosul.
ISIS is in control of hills between Sahaji and Mosul, Iraq’s second city.
Iraqi Federal Police units have gained more ground as they lead the charge to force ISIS from western Mosul, Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jaudat said Saturday.
Police including rapid response forces have liberated the Hawi al-Jawsaq area, an open agricultural expanse, a