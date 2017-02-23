Kim Jong Nam death investigation_00002905.jpg
Royal Malaysian Police escort Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong (2nd L) after her trial at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur on October 2, 2017, for her alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Two women pleaded not guilty on October 2 to murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader at the start of their trial in Malaysia, as prosecutors alleged they practised for the Cold War-style assassination before carrying it out. / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)
REMOVES REFERENCE TO RE-ENACTMENT - Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police as she arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother, are touring at the Malaysian airport as participants in the murder trial visit the scene of the attack. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)
kim jong nam murder trial robertson pkg ct_00005016
Kim Jong Nam, left, was the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right.
Kim Jong Nam death investigation_00002905.jpg
kim han sol Cheollima Civil Defense
Royal Malaysian Police personnel keep watch behind a police line drawn across the entrance to the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur on March 7, 2017, following a directive barring North Korean embassy staff from leaving the country. Malaysia said March 7 that North Korea embassy staff are barred from leaving the country, in a tit for tat response after Pyongyang banned all Malaysian citizens from leaving. / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Security footage from Fuji TV appears to show the moment Kim Jong Un was attacked February 13.
Kim Jong Nam death investigation_00002905.jpg
north korea history spying assassinations pkg hancocks _00001209.jpg
malaysia kim jong nam suspect closeup
The car of ambassador of North Korea to Malaysia leaves the forensic department at the hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed Monday in Malaysia in what appeared to be an assassination carried out by female agents possibly armed with a poisoned needle. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A man watches a television showing news reports of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in Seoul on February 14, 2017.
A man watches a television showing news reports of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in Seoul on February 14, 2017.
In a picture taken on June 4, 2010 Kim Jong-Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, waves after an interview with South Korean media representatives in Macau. Kim Jong-Nam was in the limelight with Seoul's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper carrying a snatched interview with him at a hotel in Macau. Jong-Nam declined knowledge of the warship incident, it reported, and said his father is "doing well". North Korean Leader Leader Kim Jong-Il on June 7 attended a rare second annual session of parliament at which Kim's brother-in-law was promoted and the country's prime minister was sacked, state media reported. REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT AFP PHOTO / JOONGANG SUNDAY VIA JOONGANG ILBO (Photo credit should read JoongAng Sunday/AFP/Getty Images)
Story highlights

North Korean state media has accused South Korea of making up poison claims

Four North Korean suspects are suspected to have already left the country

CNN  — 

Malaysia has asked Interpol to put out an alert for four missing North Korean suspects wanted over the death of Kim Jong Nam, police said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said police had also formally requested an interview with the North Korean embassy’s second secretary, who is wanted for questioning.

Kim, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died last Monday after a suspected poisoning while on his way to catch a flight to the Chinese territory of Macau from Kuala Lumpur.

North Korea has furiously denied any involvement in Kim’s death, publishing a strongly-worded article on Thursday in the country’s state media, KCNA.

It quoted a spokesman for the Korean Jurists Committee who said responsibility for Kim’s death lay with Malaysia, as he had died on their territory, and criticized the investigation.

“If you look at Malaysian police’s investigation from crime investigation perspective and legal perspective, everything is full of weak points and contradictions,” it said.

Kim Jong Nam, left, was the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, right.
Embassy official, airline employee sought

Interpol notices are issued to police in 190 different countries to help track fugitives and share information about wanted criminals.

Malaysian police have previously said the four suspects who are the subject of the alert are believed to be back in Pyongyang.

In addition to the four suspects, three North Koreans are wanted for questioning by Malaysian police, including Hyong Kwang Song, the 44-year-old second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Malaysia, and Kim Uk Il, an Air Koryo staff member.

Both are believed to still be in Malaysia.

Bakar said the North Korean embassy wouldn’t be searched as they had diplomatic immunity.

Suspects ‘trained for murder’

Indonesian Siti Aishah and Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong have already been taken into custody in connection with the alleged murder.

Bakar said at a press conference Wednesday the two women were trained to wipe a liquid substance on Kim’s face, then immediately wash their hands.

He dismissed their earlier claims that they believed they had been on a prank show. “They knew it was toxic. Of course they knew,” Bakar said.

Aishah’s boyfriend, Muhammad Farid Bin Jalaluddin, who was taken in for questioning, was released on bond on Wednesday.

Poison reports false: North Korea

Diplomatic ties between North Korea and Malaysia are growing increasingly frayed as the rogue state continues to condemn Malaysia’s handling of the investigation.

Malaysian Prime Minister recalled his ambassador from Pyongyang after the North Korean ambassador accused their country of conspiring with “hostile forces.”

In the article published on KCNA, North Korea accused South Korean conservative media of publishing a “false report” that Kim had been poisoned.

The article also fiercely rebuked Malaysia for its continued refusal to hand over Kim’s body without DNA from a next of kin.

“This proves that the Malaysian side is going to politicize the transfer of the body in utter disregard of international law and morality and thus attain a sinister purpose,” Thursday’s article said.

CNN’s Kocha Olarn and Elizabeth Joseph and journalist Danny Lim contributed to this report.