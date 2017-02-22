Five natural alternatives to sugar

Story highlights
Avoiding artificial sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup? Try these
Maple syrup contains some vitamins, minerals and antioxidants
Coconut sugar provides small amounts of nutrients and is eco-friendly
Have you noticed just how many foods at your local market are now labeled “natural”?
According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 73% of shoppers seek out labels with this term (despite the fact that there’s no FDA standard to define it).
All of this means that artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup are out – and a whole slew of natural alternatives have popped up in their place.
Some are old-school favorites, like maple syrup; while others, like coconut sugar, are derived from familiar foods. Here’s the lowdown on five such sweeteners – including what’s unique about each one, and the best ways to use them in your kitchen.
Maple syrup
Maple syrup is still made the same way it has been for decades: by boiling sap from maple trees. The syrup can then be dried, powdered, and sold as maple sugar.