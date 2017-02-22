Five natural alternatives to sugar

By Cynthia Sass, Health.com
6 minute read
Updated 6:46 AM EST, Wed February 22, 2017
Although maple syrup contains some vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, the amounts in a typical serving are quite small. One tablespoon provides about 1% of your daily needs for calcium, potassium and iron.
Although maple syrup contains some vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, the amounts in a typical serving are quite small. One tablespoon provides about 1% of your daily needs for calcium, potassium and iron.
Shutterstock
Honey has been shown to possess small amounts of nutrients, antioxidants and antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Honey has been shown to possess small amounts of nutrients, antioxidants and antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Shutterstock
Whole dates are a good source of several key nutrients, including potassium, manganese, magnesium, copper, calcium, iron, B vitamins, vitamin K and antioxidants. However, the nutrient amounts in a teaspoon of date sugar are minimal.
Whole dates are a good source of several key nutrients, including potassium, manganese, magnesium, copper, calcium, iron, B vitamins, vitamin K and antioxidants. However, the nutrient amounts in a teaspoon of date sugar are minimal.
Shutterstock
Coconut sugar provides small amounts of nutrients and contains inulin, a naturally occurring, indigestible carbohydrate that acts as a prebiotic, or "food," for beneficial gut bacteria.
Coconut sugar provides small amounts of nutrients and contains inulin, a naturally occurring, indigestible carbohydrate that acts as a prebiotic, or "food," for beneficial gut bacteria.
Shutterstock
Blackstrap molasses contains 6% of your daily value for iron and calcium. Plus, it has been shown to have higher antioxidant levels than any other sweetener.
Blackstrap molasses contains 6% of your daily value for iron and calcium. Plus, it has been shown to have higher antioxidant levels than any other sweetener.
Shutterstock
Natural sweeteners

Story highlights

Avoiding artificial sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup? Try these

Maple syrup contains some vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Coconut sugar provides small amounts of nutrients and is eco-friendly

Have you noticed just how many foods at your local market are now labeled “natural”?

According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 73% of shoppers seek out labels with this term (despite the fact that there’s no FDA standard to define it).

All of this means that artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup are out – and a whole slew of natural alternatives have popped up in their place.

Some are old-school favorites, like maple syrup; while others, like coconut sugar, are derived from familiar foods. Here’s the lowdown on five such sweeteners – including what’s unique about each one, and the best ways to use them in your kitchen.

Maple syrup

Maple syrup is still made the same way it has been for decades: by boiling sap from maple trees. The syrup can then be dried, powdered, and sold as maple sugar.