CNN —

You’ve succeeded in losing weight. Now, what can you do to keep the pounds off?

Most people seem to struggle with long-term weight loss. By some estimates, only about 20% of overweight individuals are successful in keeping off at least 10% of their initial body weight for a year or longer.

A new study, however, suggests that using specific strategies – such as weighing yourself regularly and planning for situations in which you might backslide – could modestly slow the rate of weight regain in obese adults who have lost weight.

In the study, employing such strategies in a maintenance program increased the proportion of adults who stayed at or lowered their weight, after initial weight loss, by 13.9 percentage points, said Corrine Voils, research career scientist at William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin and lead author of the study.

However, more research is needed to determine which specific strategies offered the most benefit and which may have not had much of an impact. The study, which involved mostly men of various races and involved self-reports, was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday.

“We went into this study unsure what to expect,” said Voils, who is also a professor of surgery at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We knew that maintaining weight loss is hard and that previous maintenance studies have tended to focus on middle-aged white females. We were unsure if a mainly telephone-based program would work in a population that is primarily men and of mixed race,” she said. “We were happy to see that our strategies reduced the rate of weight regain.”

More than one-third of American adults are considered to be obese, meaning their body mass index is 30 or higher, according to the Centers fo