Acupuncture shows promise in migraine treatment, study says

Lack of relief is leading migraine sufferers to seek alternative treatment options
A study found that acupuncture may be helpful in reducing the frequency of migraines
"I can get about 20 headaches in a month on a bad month," one veteran said
When most people get a headache, a simple over-the-counter pain reliever and a few moments of quiet can usually do the trick. But for millions of Americans suffering from debilitating migraines, the pain can be so intense that relief may seem out of reach.