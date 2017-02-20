Acupuncture shows promise in migraine treatment, study says

By Robert Jimison, CNN
6 minute read
Updated 9:04 AM EST, Tue February 21, 2017
Though the concept of migraine "food triggers" is thought to be less important now than it was in previous decades, many doctors agree that certain foods can play a role in migraines. Food preservatives, such nitrates and nitrites, found in processed meats might trigger migraines. Such additives can be found in hot dogs, ham, sausage, bacon and lunch meats, experts say.
Shutterstock
Doctors have long known that alcohol might trigger migraines. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Neurosciences in Rural Practice found that people with migraines are more vulnerable to migraine-like hangover symptoms after consuming alcohol than those who don't have migraines. Sulfite, a preservative sometimes added to wine, might explain this link to migraines.
Shutterstock
Tyramine, a monoamine compound found in aged and fermented foods, has been linked to migraines. The compound is produced naturally in foods from the breakdown of the amino acid tyrosine and can be found in foods such as aged cheeses or cured meats.
Shutterstock
Monosodium glutamate is the sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid, and it is often considered a link to migraines. It can be found in soy sauce, canned vegetables, soups and processed meats.
Shutterstock
People who have a sensitivity to caffeine and have migraines might find that foods or drinks high in caffeine can trigger their migraines. Experts advise keeping a food journal to monitor which food items might be a trigger for you.
Shutterstock
Foods that might be linked to migraines

Story highlights

Lack of relief is leading migraine sufferers to seek alternative treatment options

A study found that acupuncture may be helpful in reducing the frequency of migraines

"I can get about 20 headaches in a month on a bad month," one veteran said

CNN  — 

When most people get a headache, a simple over-the-counter pain reliever and a few moments of quiet can usually do the trick. But for millions of Americans suffering from debilitating migraines, the pain can be so intense that relief may seem out of reach.