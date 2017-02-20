Ingesting hydrogen peroxide can be fatal, researchers say

By Johanzynn Gatewood, CNN
4 minute read
Updated 4:42 AM EST, Mon February 20, 2017
Researchers for a study published in the <a href="http://www.annemergmed.com/article/S0196-0644(16)31389-0/fulltext" target="_blank" target="_blank">Annals of Emergency Medicine</a> in 2016 looked at 294 cases of peroxide ingestion over a 10-year period. They found that a large number of cases where patients swallowed high-concentration peroxide resulted in critical illness, some with continued disability or death.
Hydrogen peroxide —
Researchers for a study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine in 2016 looked at 294 cases of peroxide ingestion over a 10-year period. They found that a large number of cases where patients swallowed high-concentration peroxide resulted in critical illness, some with continued disability or death.
purehealthdiscounts.com
Biting into <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/10/health/laundry-pod-poisonings/">laundry detergent packets</a> can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/health/gallery/common-household-poisons/index.html">an analysis of national data</a>. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Laundry products —
Biting into laundry detergent packets can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to an analysis of national data. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Mike Ahlers/CNN
Since 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/health/hand-sanitizer-poisoning/">calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer</a>, according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.
Hand sanitizer —
Since 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer, according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.
Mychele Daniau/AFP/Getty Images
Cosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Personal care products —
Cosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
Household cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Household cleaners —
Household cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock
Painkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Painkillers —
Painkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Some vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Vitamins and supplements —
Some vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Insecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
Bug- and weedkillers —
Insecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
shutterstock
Cigarettes aren't the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Liquid nicotine —
Cigarettes aren't the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Hydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child's lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.
Hydrocarbons —
Hydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child's lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.
Joe Belanger/Shutterstock
Common household poisons