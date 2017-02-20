Ingesting hydrogen peroxide can be fatal, researchers say
Hydrogen peroxide —
Researchers for a study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine in 2016 looked at 294 cases of peroxide ingestion over a 10-year period. They found that a large number of cases where patients swallowed high-concentration peroxide resulted in critical illness, some with continued disability or death.
Laundry products —
Biting into laundry detergent packets can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to an analysis of national data. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Cosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Household cleaners —
Household cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Painkillers —
Painkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Vitamins and supplements —
Some vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Bug- and weedkillers —
Insecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
Liquid nicotine —
Cigarettes aren't the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Hydrocarbons —
Hydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child's lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.