Story highlights Tennis star backed wrong team during Super Bowl She honored bet with Patriots fan John Goehrke Pair went on blind date to NBA game in New York

CNN —

Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is a woman of her word.

In a storyline which will give many hope that dreams can come true, the Canadian has honored a bet she made with an opportunistic sports fan by taking him on a date in New York.

Bouchard backed the wrong team during the Super Bowl earlier this month, predicting on Twitter that the Atlanta Falcons would win when they were 21-0 up against New England Patriots.

Patriots fan John Goehrke challenged the 22-year-old, cheekily wagering that the pair go on a date should the Patriots win.

if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

In a thrilling final, the Patriots – trailing 28-3 with a little over a quarter to play – produced an astonishing comeback, overcoming the biggest points deficit in Super Bowl history to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

READ: Patriots’ turnaround - sport’s greatest comeback?

READ: Bouchard works to beat ‘vicious cycle’

And on Wednesday Bouchard kept her promise, taking her 20-year-old blind date to an NBA game.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist tweeted a video of herself and Goehrke as the pair watched the Brooklyn Nets took on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

At halftime, Bouchard described her evening as “awesome”.

She told YES network: “It’s going great – he’s normal.

“I was a little worried because his Twitter picture profile picture was a picture of Tiger Woods and I thought ‘oh my God, he’s one of those super-fans. I don’t even know what he looks like.’

“But he’s awesome, such a sports fan, we’re getting to know each other. It’s great.”

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

Goehrke admitted he did not expect Bouchard to see the wager through.

“When she contacted me and all the plans started falling into place, I was surprised,” he told YES.

“Like she said, I didn’t even have a photo up on my Twitter so the fact that she even agreed to it without a photo was amazing.”