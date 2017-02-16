Editor’s Note: My Hero is a series profiling remarkable people around the world who have touched the lives of anchors and correspondents at CNN. Discover more over at CNN Heroes.

CNN —

Elon Musk, serial entrepreneur, tech billionaire and self-confessed nerd, once lived in a rental office in California and showered at the local YMCA. Now the co-founder of Paypal, CEO of Tesla Motors, founder of SpaceX and OpenAI investor is worth $14.1b according to Forbes.

He’s changed your life in the process, and is shaping all our futures, whether we realize or not. He also happens to be CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout’s hero.

“He’s a dreamer of the dreams,” she says. “What makes Elon Musk different is he doesn’t have these crazy dreams alone, he is actually turning them into reality.”

So what does Musk have in store for us?

