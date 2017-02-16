WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shake hands during a joint news conference at the East Room of the White House February 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted Prime Minister Netanyahu for talks for the first time since Trump took office on January 20. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump: I can live with 2 or 1-state solution
Jerusalem CNN  — 

US President Donald Trump has casually dumped five decades of US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying he won’t insist on a two-state solution and that he would simply “like the one that both parties like.”

His comments give fuel to growing interest in a one-state solution as negotiations to create a sovereign Palestinian state have stalled in recent years.

Trump also called for an Arab-backed peace process – an idea that’s been periodically revived over the past two decades without producing results. But such a process insists on a sovereign Palestinian state.

What exactly did Trump say?

Israeli soldiers stand guard blocking an entrance to the Jewish settlers zone of Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighbourhood, near al-Shuhada street in the city centre of the West Bank town on September 18, 2016, as Israeli security forces closed off access to the area after a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli solider in the area the previous day.
Trump: UN treats Israel 'very, very unfairly'
Speaking to reporters Wednesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he was “looking at two-state and one-state” solutions and that he could “live with either one.”

“I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two but honestly, if Bibi and if the Palestinians – if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I’m happy with the one they like the best,” he said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

But Trump toed the line on previous US administrations’ stance on Israeli settlements, telling Netanyahu directly that he would like Israel to hold back on building more settlements homes “for a little bit.”

Trump emphasized that he and Netanyahu had known each other for some time, calling him a “smart man” and a “great negotiator.”

“I think we’re going to make a deal. It might be a bigger and better deal than people in this room even understand. That’s a possibility so let’s see what we do,” he said.

What is the two-state solution?

palestine israel flags getty collage
What's the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution?
The idea of the two-state solution sounds simple enough – an Israeli state next to a Palestinian state, existing side by side in peace.

But progress on the goal has been far from easy and has stalled in recent years. The most recent round of negotiations fell apart in April 2014 with Israeli and Palestinian leaders blaming each other. The two sides have failed to come to an agreement over several issues central to the solution.

Both claim parts, if not all, of the holy city of Jerusalem as their capital. They dispute where to draw borders and they continue to clash over Israeli settlements in occupied territory. In addition, what happens to the Palestinian refugees who fled what is now Israel after the 1948 war is a point of contention. The UN estimates that there were about 750,000 Palestinian refugees in 1950.

A spate of clashes broke out in 2015 between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters.
MUSA AL-SHAER/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The two-state solution has been the goal of the international community for decades, dating back to the 1947 UN Partition Plan, and many nations say that it is the only way out of the conflict.

It would recognize a 1967 demarcation line known as the Green Line to partition Palestinian and Israeli land, subject to land swaps based on negotiations, and it would divide Jerusalem between the two states.

ANALYSIS: Is the two-state solution dead?

Netanyahu endorsed the idea of two states in 2009 under pressure from the Obama administration, but on Wednesday he sidestepped questions about whether he still supports it.

He said instead he wanted to avoid “labels” and talk “substance” – the need for Palestinians to recognize Israel as a Jewish state and the need for Israel to have overriding security control.

Many in his right-wing government are celebrating his comments, seeing it as an end to a future Palestinian state, calling for more construction of settlement homes and some even calling for a partial or full annexation of the West Bank.

What would a one-state solution look like?

Israeli soldiers man a temporary checkpoint at the entrance of the Palestinian village of Yatta in the occupied West Bank on June 9,2016 after the army entered the village in search for clues leading to an attack the previous night in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in which four people were killed and 16 others wounded. The two Palestinians assailants who carried out the attack came from Yatta, according to Israeli authorities. Israel said it had suspended entry permits for 83,000 Palestinians during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan following the shooting attack.
One-state solution explained
