Chinese poultry markets closed to stop spread of avian flu

This is an influenza virus particle, also known as a virion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virions are made up of an outer protein shell and an inner core of nucleic acid: in this case, eight single-stranded RNA segments.
This illustration from the CDC is a 3-D graphical representation of an influenza virion's structure. Influenza viruses are members of the Orthomyxoviridae family, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, meaning their virions measure between 80 and 120 nanometers in diameter. Each virion contains hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens, substances that cause our bodies to produce antibodies. The amount of each antigen determines the strain of the virus, which is where the H#N# naming structure comes from.
This image depicts a number of influenza A virions. There are three basic types of influenza viruses -- A, B and C -- but only influenza A can infect animals, such as pigs or birds. When a virus strain enters an animal, it may change, causing a more serious epidemic when it returns to humans.