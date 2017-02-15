The world's most mysterious family tree
Updated 3:09 AM ET, Wed February 7, 2018
Behind North Korea's ruling family is a tangled web of bizarre fates. It isn't just the puzzling, was-he-poisoned death of Kim Jong Un's older brother. Before that, there was the startling execution of his uncle. And, of course, the reason why Kim leapfrogged past his older brothers to become his country's Supreme Leader. Here's a look:
Note: This family tree does not include all members of Kim's extensive family, just the most notable ones. Also, since North Korea is notoriously secretive, some information such as birth dates cannot be confirmed.