The healing power of kindness

(CNN) Science tells us we are more likely to perform a thoughtful deed when someone does one for us. Take for instance the stranger who smiles at you in the elevator. Almost always, you'll return the gesture -- and you'll be more prone to smile at the next person you see. It's a ripple effect.

February 11-17 marks Random Acts of Kindness Week, an annual occasion to unite humanity through altruism. In honor of the seven-day celebration, CNN reached out to three people who make the world a finer place one generous act at a time.

Pay it forward

At 10-years-old, Abby Jones has already raised $1,000 for tsunami victims.

Abby Jones' call to kindness started in first grade, when a classmate approached her while she sat alone crying in a corner.

"She talked to me and made me feel better because I was bullied a lot. I always carried that with me."

