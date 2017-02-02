PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland poses for a selfie with spectators after a practice session at the Perth Arena on December 29, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
CNN  — 

Is it his success or his sportsmanship? His style or his smile? His greatness or his goofiness?

When Roger Federer plays tennis the world holds its breath.

And there was a collective sigh of rapturous relief Sunday when the Swiss superstar defeated rival Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open – and an elusive 18th grand slam title.

Federer’s stunning victory, after a six-month absence from the sport because of injury, prompted an outpouring of love on social media.

READ: Federer savors ‘extra special’ win

READ: We’ll party like rock stars

His 6.6 million Twitter and 15 million Facebook followers were joined by sporting celebrities – Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, Olympic legend Usain Bolt and Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar – in congratulating the 18-time major winner.

Just like Bolt, Tendulkar and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer has transcended his sport.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

To mark Federer’s remarkable Melbourne feat, CNN Sport has picked 18 reasons to fall in love with the 35-year-old – and all is revealed in the video at the top of this page.