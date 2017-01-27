Books of the Week

(CNN)02/18/2018 "Trumpocracy" by David Frum
02/11/2018 "How Democracies Die" by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
02/04/2018 "White Working Class" by Joan C. Williams
01/28/2018 "Twilight of the Elites" by Christopher Hayes
01/21/2018 "The Road not Taken" by Max Boot
01/14/2018 "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green
01/07/2018 "Kings and Presidents" by Bruce Riedel
12/10/2017 "Rescue" by David Miliband
12/03/2017 "The Vanity Fair Diaries" by Tina Brown
11/19/2017 "Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine" by Anne Applebaum
10/29/2017 "Novitiate" a film from Sony Pictures Classics
10/22/2017 "Leonardo da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson
10/08/2017 "The Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro
10/01/2017 "The Vietnam War" by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick for PBS
09/24/2017 "27 Articles" by T. E. Lawrence
09/17/2017 "Unaccustomed Earth" by Jhumpa Lahiri
08/20/2017 "The Once and Future Liberal" by Mark Lilla
07/23/2017 "Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation" by Adam Roberts
07/16/2017 "VICE Special Report: A World In Disarray " by VICE on HBO
07/09/2017 "Seven Brief Lessons on Physics" by Carlo Rovelli
07/02/2017 "I Am Not Your Negro" a documentary from Magnolia Pictures
06/25/2017 "The Retreat of Western Liberalism" by Edward Luce
06/18/2017 "Churchill & Orwell: The Fight for Freedom" by Thomas E. Ricks
06/11/2017 "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?" by Graham Allison
06/04/2017 "Start the Week Podcast" by BBC Radio
05/28/2017 "Can't We All Disagree More Constructively?" by Jonathan Haidt
05/14/2017 "Do I make Myself Clear? Why Writing Well Matters" by Harold Evans
05/07/2017 "The Islamic Enlightenment" by Christopher de Bellaigue
04/23/2017 "Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow" by Yuval Noah Harari
04/16/2017 "Hit Maker: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction" by Derek Thompson
04/09/2017 "Easternization: Asia's Rise and America's Decline" by Gideon Rachman
04/02/2017 "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder
03/19/2017 "The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human" by Adam Piore
03/12/2017 "War in European History" by Michael Howard
02/26/2017 "Commander in Chief: FDR's Batle with Churchill, 1943" by Nigel Hamilton
02/12/2017 "The Best and the Brightest" by David Halberstam
02/05/2017 "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis
01/15/2017 "A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order" by Richard Haass
01/08/2017 "Deutschland 83" airing on SundanceTV
12/18/2016 "In Defense of a Liberal Education" by Fareed Zakaria
12/11/2016 "Shoe Dog" by Phil Knight
12/04/2016 "Thank You for Being Late: an Optimist's Guide to Excelling in the Age of Accelerations" by Thomas L. Friedman
11/27/2016 "Who Are We?: The Challenges to America's National Identity" by Samuel Huntington
11/20/2016 "The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan" by Sebastian Mallaby
11/13/2016 "Hillary Clinton and the Populist Revolt" by George Packer in the New Yorker
10/30/2016 "The Conservative Heart" by Arthur Brooks
10/16/2016 "The Populist Explosion" by John Judas
10/02/2016 "His Final Battle: The Last Months of Franklin Roosevelt" by Joseph Lelyveld
09/25/2016 "The Fix" by Jonathan Tepperman
09/04/2016 "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead and "Sapiens" by Yuval Harari
08/14/2016 "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance
08/07/2016 "ISIS: A History" by Fawaz Gerges
07/31/2016 "Eye in the Sky" a film by Bleeker Street Media