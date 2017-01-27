Breaking News

Books of the Week

Updated 7:08 PM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

(CNN)02/23/2018 "The Second Amendment: A Biography" by Michael Waldman

02/18/2018 "Trumpocracy" by David Frum
02/11/2018 "How Democracies Die" by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
    02/04/2018 "White Working Class" by Joan C. Williams
    01/28/2018 "Twilight of the Elites" by Christopher Hayes
    01/21/2018 "The Road not Taken" by Max Boot
    01/14/2018 "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green
    01/07/2018 "Kings and Presidents" by Bruce Riedel
    12/17/2017 Fareed's 10 Books, Movies and TV shows of the Year
    12/10/2017 "Rescue" by David Miliband
    12/03/2017 "The Vanity Fair Diaries" by Tina Brown
    11/19/2017 "Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine" by Anne Applebaum
    10/29/2017 "Novitiate" a film from Sony Pictures Classics
    10/22/2017 "Leonardo da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson
    10/08/2017 "The Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro
    10/01/2017 "The Vietnam War" by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick for PBS
    09/24/2017 "27 Articles" by T. E. Lawrence
    09/17/2017 "Unaccustomed Earth" by Jhumpa Lahiri
    08/20/2017 "The Once and Future Liberal" by Mark Lilla
    07/23/2017 "Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation" by Adam Roberts
    07/16/2017 "VICE Special Report: A World In Disarray " by VICE on HBO
    07/09/2017 "Seven Brief Lessons on Physics" by Carlo Rovelli
    07/02/2017 "I Am Not Your Negro" a documentary from Magnolia Pictures
    06/25/2017 "The Retreat of Western Liberalism" by Edward Luce
    06/18/2017 "Churchill & Orwell: The Fight for Freedom" by Thomas E. Ricks
    06/11/2017 "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?" by Graham Allison
    06/04/2017 "Start the Week Podcast" by BBC Radio
    05/28/2017 "Can't We All Disagree More Constructively?" by Jonathan Haidt
    05/14/2017 "Do I make Myself Clear? Why Writing Well Matters" by Harold Evans
    05/07/2017 "The Islamic Enlightenment" by Christopher de Bellaigue
    04/23/2017 "Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow" by Yuval Noah Harari
    04/16/2017 "Hit Maker: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction" by Derek Thompson
    04/09/2017 "Easternization: Asia's Rise and America's Decline" by Gideon Rachman
    04/02/2017 "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder
    03/19/2017 "The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human" by Adam Piore
    03/12/2017 "War in European History" by Michael Howard
    02/26/2017 "Commander in Chief: FDR's Batle with Churchill, 1943" by Nigel Hamilton
    02/12/2017 "The Best and the Brightest" by David Halberstam
    02/05/2017 "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis
    01/15/2017 "A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order" by Richard Haass
    01/08/2017 "Deutschland 83" airing on SundanceTV
    12/18/2016 "In Defense of a Liberal Education" by Fareed Zakaria
    12/11/2016 "Shoe Dog" by Phil Knight
    12/04/2016 "Thank You for Being Late: an Optimist's Guide to Excelling in the Age of Accelerations" by Thomas L. Friedman
    11/27/2016 "Who Are We?: The Challenges to America's National Identity" by Samuel Huntington
    11/20/2016 "The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan" by Sebastian Mallaby
    11/13/2016 "Hillary Clinton and the Populist Revolt" by George Packer in the New Yorker
    10/30/2016 "The Conservative Heart" by Arthur Brooks
    10/16/2016 "The Populist Explosion" by John Judas
    10/02/2016 "His Final Battle: The Last Months of Franklin Roosevelt" by Joseph Lelyveld
    09/25/2016 "The Fix" by Jonathan Tepperman
    09/04/2016 "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead and "Sapiens" by Yuval Harari
    08/14/2016 "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance
    08/07/2016 "ISIS: A History" by Fawaz Gerges
    07/31/2016 "Eye in the Sky" a film by Bleeker Street Media