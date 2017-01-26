UK ambassador Kim Darroch's op-ed on Churchill and Trump White House

Sir Kim Darroch is the British Ambassador to the United States. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) At the start of President Donald Trump's term, British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch wrote this piece. It was published January 26, 2017, long before a series of secret diplomatic cables surfaced in which Darroch told his government that the Trump administration was "inept" and "clumsy." The President has said he will no longer deal with Darroch.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will lend a bust of Winston Churchill to President Donald Trump, which will stand in the Oval Office as a symbol of the strength of the relationship between the UK and the US.

Sir Kim Darroch

One of the most famous Anglo-Americans in history, Churchill's presence will be a reminder of a friendship which has endured for generations, in both good times and bad.

There has been some confusion about this bust, and indeed some rumours that it has already been returned. In fact, there are two Churchill busts, both by British modernist sculptor, Sir Jacob Epstein, that have spent time in the White House.

One was a gift from the Wartime Friends of Winston Churchill and accepted by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965. The second, owned by the UK Government Art Collection, was loaned by the British Government to President George W. Bush in 2001, while the first bust was being restored.

