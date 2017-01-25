Australian Open: Veterans prove age is just a number in Melbourne
The veterans were out to prove age is just a number on day 10 of the 2017 Australian Open.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Serena Williams, aged 35, reached her 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal by beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Williams will play Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who won the Australian Open doubles competition as a 15-year-old in 1998. Now aged 34, Lucic-Baroni defeated Karolína Pliskova to book her semifinal place Wednesday.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Three of the four women's semifinal slots have now been taken by players aged 34 or older.
SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Venus Williams -- who became the Australian Open's oldest women's semifinalist in the Open Era at the age of 36 after winning through against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday -- will face Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S..
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Vandeweghe is something of an anomaly in the women's draw. The 25-year-old will play in her first grand slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal overcame No. 3 seed Milos Raonic Wednesday to book a date with Grigor Dimitrov in the semis. The 30-year-old is a grand slam veteran with 14 titles to his name.
SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Roger Federer, who turned 35 last August, has also breezed through the tournament so far. He will face Stan Wawrinka in the other men's semi.