LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Serena Williams (R) of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies? Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
A rare audience with Richard Williams
05:11 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Serena Williams (R) of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies? Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
A rare audience with Richard Williams
05:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Oldest women's semifinalist in Melbourne

Next faces fellow American Vandeweghe

Melbourne CNN  — 

Venus Williams’ morning didn’t go as planned. Her coach, David Witt, said Williams woke up late.

But the 36-year-old wasn’t dozing on court Tuesday at the Australian Open, as the American battled past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6 (7-3) at Rod Laver Arena to become the oldest women’s semifinalist in the Open Era of the tournament.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his quarterfinal match against Mischa Zverev of Germany on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his quarterfinal match against Mischa Zverev of Germany on day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Australian Open 2017: Flawless Roger Federer reaches semifinals

Witt was full of admiration for Williams, who in 2011 was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes, among other things, fatigue and joint pain.

Not ideal for anyone, athletes included.

“It’s crazy to think how long she has played,” Witt told CNN as Williams cooled down in the player gym. “And she’s still doing it at a high level. It’s incredible.

“Part of that comes down to her fight and belief, how much she has in her heart – every time she goes out there, you never see her quit on a point, never see her tank a game or two, and that says a lot. It takes a lot out of someone to do that.

“Yeah, so it’s crazy.”

Whose age record did the ever professional Williams surpass? Someone she knows well.

Younger sister Serena, who was 34 when reaching the last four 12 months ago.

And no, Williams isn’t thinking about calling it quits anytime soon. Why would she, given she can still compete with the best of them?

“I feel like I have a lot of great tennis in me,” she told reporters. “Any time you feel that way, you continue.”

With Serena still in contention – the 22-time grand slam winner meets Britain’s Johanna Konta in her quarterfinal on Wednesday – a first all-Williams grand slam final since 2009 Wimbledon looms.

It almost happened last year at the All England Club but Venus – bidding for an eighth major and first since 2008 at Wimbledon – fell in the semifinals to current No. 1 Angelique Kerber.

READ: Federer hitting right notes

READ: Nadal rallies past Zverev

READ: Evans wins with no shirt sponsor

Thursday’s opponent, fellow California native CoCo Vandeweghe, isn’t – on paper – as prolific. She is, after all, ranked 35th and will be contesting her first grand slam semifinal.

Vandeweghe, though, followed up her emphatic fourth-round victory over Kerber by crushing 2016 French Open winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-0 later Tuesday.

“Once I got rolling in the second (set), it was like a freight train, you couldn’t stop it,” Vandeweghe said in her on-court interview.

Her record against top-10 opposition since the start of last year – 6-1 – is proof of the danger she presents.

Vandeweghe and Williams share a power game where serves often set the tone, but the latter is considerably more understated with words than her 25-year-old compatriot.

spc open court coco indian wells_00034703.jpg
spc open court coco indian wells_00034703.jpg
CNN
video

Backstage Pass to Indian Wells

Williams opted for the secondary locker room at Melbourne Park, not the “A” locker room where higher-ranked pros habitually reside.

That, Witt says, isn’t unusual.

“That’s just Venus,” he said. “She’s about as easy going as it gets. I think that’s why we get along so well. What you see is what you get. She’s not picky, not high maintenance. She doesn’t need to be catered to. She’s independent, she does things herself.”

Williams defeated Vandeweghe in their lone tussle, last year on clay in Rome, in straight sets.

No sets lost

Speaking of sets, Williams has yet to surrender one at this year’s championships, which Witt says has been pivotal in terms of managing her fatigue issues.

“It’s part of the reason maybe why she’s in the semis,” he said. “We’ve talked about it several times before where she’s at the US Open, at certain tournaments, she’ll be in the second or third round, maybe she can close a match out in two sets and she goes to three sets, it’s a three-hour match and the next thing you know she either injures something or she’s tired for the next match.

“That’s the importance of getting on and off the court quick. It’s all about your body.”

Despite not appearing in a grand slam final for eight years – and an Australian Open final in 14 years – Williams’ winning mindset hasn’t wavered.

Asked if she believes she can win the year’s first major, her reply was resolute.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

“Why shouldn’t I?” Williams said. “I try to believe. Should I look across the net and believe the person across the net deserves it more? This mentality is not how champions are made.”