Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, US President George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event in Orlando on March 18, 2005. Her husband, George H.W. Bush, was the 41st President of the United States. Her son was the 43rd. Hide Caption 1 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush is pictured at age 7, circa 1932. She was born Barbara Pierce on June 8, 1925. Hide Caption 2 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The future first lady poses for a graduation photo in 1943. She graduated from Ashley Hall, a boarding school in Charleston, South Carolina. Hide Caption 3 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush and her husband are pictured on their wedding day in Rye, New York. The two married on January 6, 1945. Hide Caption 4 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush This family portrait was taken around 1948 in New Haven, Connecticut. Pictured are Barbara Bush's husband, brothers, parents and sister, along with her sister's family. Hide Caption 5 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush with her daughter, Robin, in June 1953. Robin Bush died shortly before her fourth birthday after battling leukemia. Hide Caption 6 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush with her husband as he campaigns for the US Senate in 1964. On the desk is a needlepoint bag she made. Hide Caption 7 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The Bush family poses on an elephant during the 1964 Senate campaign. Between Bush and her husband, from left, are children Dorothy, Marvin, Neil and Jeb. Her son George was away at school. Hide Caption 8 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the CIA on January 30, 1976. Hide Caption 9 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush A portrait of Barbara Bush at the vice presidential residence on April 24, 1981. Her husband was sworn in as vice president of the United States in 1981. Hide Caption 10 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush places an ornament atop the National Christmas Tree in Washington on November 30, 1983. Hide Caption 11 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Republican convention delegates celebrate the nomination of President Ronald Reagan and Vice President Bush in 1984. Hide Caption 12 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush holds a lion cub while she and her husband visit a garden project in 1985. Hide Caption 13 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The Bushes smile next to Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana during a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington. Hide Caption 14 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush with her husband in a bedroom with their grandchildren. Hide Caption 15 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush and her husband meet supporters in Houston on October 12, 1987. On that day, Bush declared his candidacy for the presidency. Hide Caption 16 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush President Reagan and Vice President Bush, accompanied by their wives, join hands after Reagan endorsed Bush's run for the presidency during a dinner in Washington on May 11, 1988. Hide Caption 17 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush sits with her husband as they watch the presidential election results in Houston on November 8, 1988. Her husband was elected the 41st President that day, with 53.1% of the popular vote and 426 electoral votes. He defeated Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis. Hide Caption 18 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Barbara Bush looks on as her husband takes the oath of office at his inauguration on January 20, 1989. Hide Caption 19 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush reads to children and Big Bird on the set of "Sesame Street" in October 1989. Hide Caption 20 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush watches her husband from a White House television as he speaks during a news conference. Hide Caption 21 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The first lady smiles at new mom Millie after the dog delivered her first litter of six. Bush's granddaughter Marshall looks on. Hide Caption 22 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush President Bush admires the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service that his wife received in Washington on March 30, 1989. Hide Caption 23 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush visits a children's hospital during Christmas celebrations in Washington on December 6, 1990. Hide Caption 24 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The first lady accepts three cases of broccoli from a California grower's association during a ceremony at the White House in Washington. The group shipped a total of 10 tons of broccoli after President Bush proclaimed his dislike for the vegetable. The remaining broccoli went to area food banks. Hide Caption 25 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Barbara Bush celebrates Thanksgiving with US Marines in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. Hide Caption 26 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Pop star Michael Jackson walks with the first lady near the White House Rose Garden. Hide Caption 27 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Six former first ladies take a stroll through the courtyard of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Pictured from left are Bush, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Pat Nixon and Lady Bird Johnson. Hide Caption 28 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush and her dogs, Ranger and Millie, wear matching gray sweatsuits at the White House on January 9, 1991. Hide Caption 29 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The first lady looks out over Hopi Point during her first visit to the Grand Canyon on April 13, 1991. Bush was there to kick off celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the National Park Service. Hide Caption 30 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Barbara Bush has a doctoral hood placed over her shoulders during Northeastern University's spring commencement on June 15, 1991. Bush was the commencement speaker and recipient of an honorary doctorate for public service. Hide Caption 31 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush makes campaign calls at a phone bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on February 2, 1992. Hide Caption 32 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Barbara Bush campaigns with her son, Marvin, who is wearing a Barbara Bush mask on October 27, 1992. Hide Caption 33 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush prepares to throw a rugby ball after receiving it from Mary Sullivan -- captain of the US women's rugby team -- on February 7, 1992. The US team, which won the World Cup, received the Team Spirit Award from Bush. Hide Caption 34 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush sits beside Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary. Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, defeated George H.W. Bush in the 1992 presidential election. Hide Caption 35 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush attends a campaign event during her husband's re-election bid. Hide Caption 36 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush reacts to US Sen. Phil Gramm, who delivered the keynote address at the Republican National Convention on August 18, 1992. Hide Caption 37 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush President Bush gives his wife "bunny ears" during an event at the Gerald R. Ford Library on April 16, 1997. Also pictured are former Presidents Ford and Jimmy Carter, as well as former first ladies Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford and Rosalynn Carter. Hide Caption 38 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush A Bush family Christmas portrait, circa 2000. Hide Caption 39 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The former President embraces his wife after she introduced him at a Mother's Day Luncheon in Dallas on May 3, 2006. Hide Caption 40 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The former first lady attends the Republican National Convention on September 2, 2008. Hide Caption 41 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The former President and first lady leave after a panel discussion at an event commemorating the Gulf War on January 20, 2011. Hide Caption 42 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The former first lady gives the thumbs-up to guests during a dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on April 25, 2013. She is seated next to US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. Hide Caption 43 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush The former first lady kisses her husband after he went skydiving in Kennebunkport, Maine, on June 12, 2014. The former President was celebrating his 90th birthday. Hide Caption 44 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Barbara Bush puts some sunscreen on her husband's nose as they get ready to watch the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game on May 3, 2015. Hide Caption 45 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush Bush jokes with her son Jeb while introducing him at a town hall in Derry, New Hampshire, on February 4, 2016. He was a Republican presidential candidate during the 2016 election. Hide Caption 46 of 48

Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush "President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for heir prayers and good wishes," tweeted Jim McGrath, the post-White House spokesman for the Bushes, after the former President was hospitalized in January 2017. Hide Caption 47 of 48