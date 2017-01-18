Alison Riske: ‘My dad is 100% like Robert De Niro’
Alison Riske made the third round of the Australian Open Tuesday after beating China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-1. The 26-year-old from Pittsburgh won her second straight grand slam match in Melbourne, having lost the first 10 at major championships in her career.
After her win, Riske said her dad reminds her 100% of Jack Byrnes -- the character Robert De Niro plays in hit comedy 'Meet the Parents'. Her father Al is an ex Secret Service and FBI operative.
At the moment the relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and the US Secret Services is very much under scrutiny. Riske joked her father Al has made her "paranoid to this day about everything."
Zhang won the hearts of the Melbourne crowd last year when she snapped a 14 and 0 record in grand slams, shedding tears of joy and relief after beating 2014 French Open finalist Simona Halep in the first round. She eventually made the quarterfinals.
