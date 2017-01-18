Alison Riske made the third round of the Australian Open Tuesday after beating China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-1. The 26-year-old from Pittsburgh won her second straight grand slam match in Melbourne, having lost the first 10 at major championships in her career.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
After her win, Riske said her dad reminds her 100% of Jack Byrnes -- the character Robert De Niro plays in hit comedy 'Meet the Parents'. Her father Al is an ex Secret Service and FBI operative.
Getty Images/Hulton Archive
At the moment the relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and the US Secret Services is very much under scrutiny. Riske joked her father Al has made her "paranoid to this day about everything."
KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images
Zhang won the hearts of the Melbourne crowd last year when she snapped a 14 and 0 record in grand slams, shedding tears of joy and relief after beating 2014 French Open finalist Simona Halep in the first round. She eventually made the quarterfinals.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The scene on Court 3 in Melbourne as Riske and Zhang did battle.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images