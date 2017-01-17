After a 2016 hampered by injuries, Serena Williams goes in search of a record 23rd grand slam title in Melbourne. She got off to a winning start by beating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4 6-3.
Having been knocked off the No. 1 spot by Andy Murray at the end of last year, Novak Djokovic faced a tricky first-round tie against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. After struggling in the second set, the Serb came through 6-1 7-6 6-2.
Another player hoping to put injuries behind him is Rafael Nadal, who hasn't added to his tally of 14 majors since the French Open 2014. He got through the first round unscathed, beating Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4 6-4.
World No. 3 Milos Raonic overcame the enterprising Dustin Brown -- who has upset top seeds at grand slams in the past -- in straight sets.
No. 6 seed Gael Monfils saw off Jiri Vesely 6-2 6-3 6-2.
Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has struggled at the Australian Open in recent years, crashing out in the first round in 2016. But she showed no signs of difficulty this time, making light work of Arina Rodionova 6-1 6-2.
A finalist from 2014, Dominika Cibulkova beat Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-2.
No. 3 seed Agnieszka Radwanska had to fight hard for her first round win, eventually beating Bulgarian Pironkova 6-1 4-6 6-1.
Lucie Safarova rescued nine match points in defeating Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer -- a joint record as the Czech eventually came through 3-6 7-6 6-1.