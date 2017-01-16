LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Who will reign supreme in tennis in 2017?
02:01 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Who will reign supreme in tennis in 2017?
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Bolt quit last year, tried construction

Didn't like it and returned to tennis

Qualified in Melbourne as world No. 632

Melbourne CNN  — 

It’s tough trying to become a successful tennis pro, but not – as Alex Bolt discovered – as difficult as grafting for a living in the “real world.”

Having given up the game for most of last year, the Australian is now back living his dream and hoping to make the most of his second chance.

At 632 in the world, he is the lowest-ranked men’s qualifier at the Australian Open in at least eight years, according to the ITF.

Peter Polansky
Nick Laham/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Australian Open 2017: Lucky loser Peter Polansky hits jackpot decade after scary fall

“It was all getting too much and I just got to the point where, ‘I have to change this and I don’t like what I’m doing,’” Bolt, who had also suffered from elbow problems, told CNN of his decision to quit tennis last March.

“So I decided to stop playing.”

During his absence from the tour, he returned to his hometown of Murray Bridge, close to Adelaide in south Australia, and dabbled in construction. More specifically, he put up fences.

However, the 24-year-old was far from enamored working 10-hour days in, at times, hot weather.

“I didn’t like it at all,” Bolt said. “Sort of got a taste of what the real world was like.”

Alex Bolt celebrates after winning a place in the main draw in Melbourne.
Alex Bolt celebrates after winning a place in the main draw in Melbourne.
Robert Prezioso/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Another underdog celebrity?

Bolt will be trying to emulate Marcus Willis, the English pro who hit the headlines at Wimbledon last year when – at No. 772 – he became the lowest-ranked qualifier to win a match at a major since 1988.

Willis – nicknamed “Cartman” after the pudgy animated character on “South Park” – was something of a minor celebrity after setting up a second-round clash with tennis legend Roger Federer.

Willis Fed
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Wimbledon 2016: Roger Federer ends Marcus Willis fairytale

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 13: Jack Sock of the USA celebrates against Steve Johnson of the USA in their semifinal match during the ASB Classic on January 13, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 13: Jack Sock of the USA celebrates against Steve Johnson of the USA in their semifinal match during the ASB Classic on January 13, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Phil Walter/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Australian Open 2017: Jack Sock - the spin king who loves life on the road

Bolt, too, could win a round in the main draw given he avoided the big names at the first hurdle in Melbourne, drawing world No. 99 Yoshihito Nishioka instead.

The Japanese player has only once reached the second round of a grand slam in six attempts, but nonetheless he probably won’t be overly disappointed about the prospect of facing the left-hander on Tuesday.

Willis never quit tennis despite his tumble down the rankings following a promising junior career – his girlfriend convinced him not to give up.

But Bolt says he had to step away from the game, from last March to the end of 2016, being weighed down by the travel and missing family and friends.

Rather than a gradual buildup of angst, Bolt – who reached a high of 93rd in doubles in 2014, several months after making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open alongside Andrew Whittington – said the metamorphosis took place in a hurry.

“It happened within three or four weeks. I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’”

Read: Federer wins opening match in Melbourne

Motivation returns

Bolt is not the first tennis pro to try such a career change and return to the game.

A young David Ferrer also found the construction business wasn’t the right fit for him, and the Spaniard – known as one of the most tenacious players in the men’s game – went on to reach a grand slam final. Now 34, he was a regular in the top 10 for several seasons until dropping out last year.

spc open court pat rafter_00000000.jpg
spc open court pat rafter_00000000.jpg
CNN
video

Pat Rafter's picks for 2017's grand slams

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles semi final on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 19 in London, England.
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles semi final on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 19 in London, England.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
video

Djokovic vs. Murray: The race for No. 1

It took Bolt “two or three months” for his motivation to return.

“I had a feeling of, ‘I am starting to miss tennis,’” he said. “But I didn’t want to react on those feelings just because it was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing.

“I waited a little bit longer and a bit longer. The feelings were still around and they were getting bigger and stronger and I was like, ‘I have to come back now.’”

He did and began 2017 with an encouraging result, making the second round at a second-tier tournament as a qualifier.

It was enough for Tennis Australia to hand him a wildcard into Australian Open qualifying. It became available when a ranking shuffle moved the original recipient into the main draw directly – a stroke of good luck that Bolt capitalized on.

Bolt lost his first set to Marius Copil but then claimed six in a row, defeating former top-30 Frenchman Julien Benneteau on Saturday to clinch a berth in the 128-strong men’s field.

He had failed in seven previous attempts to qualify for a grand slam singles berth, but this time his nearest and dearest were there to share the moment on Court 7 – where he will play again against Nishioka.

“The last round, I had a surprise – my brother flew in from Murray Bridge and surprised me,” Bolt said. “Had my parents here and heaps and heaps of friends come around and watch me.”

Lifting spirits

Bolt’s performance – and first-round victories for Bernard Tomic and 17-year-old Alex De Minaur – have lifted Australian spirits in the aftermath of top prospect Thanasi Kokkinakis’ ongoing health woes.

pat rafter nick kyrgios wimbledon _00000000.jpg
pat rafter nick kyrgios wimbledon _00000000.jpg
video

Nick Kyrgios 'can be world No. 1'

Wally Masur, the former Australian Davis Cup captain now working as the managing director of performance at Tennis Australia, compared Bolt’s plight to Sam Groth.

Groth, beaten by Belgium’s Steve Darcis on Monday, left the sport early in 2011 due to a shoulder injury and personal issues.

He returned in the fall of 2011, then the next season registered the fastest serve recorded – 163.4 mph – and three years later was named Australia’s top tennis player.

“Alex did the same (as Groth), took some time out, got his elbow and his body right, and of course we kept in touch with him, kept him in the fold,” Masur said in an email sent to CNN. “Bolty is a talented player, a good athlete and a great kid.”

Have your say on our Facebook page

Masur took Bolt to the Czech Republic as a hitting partner for the Davis Cup side in 2015 and said he’d never had a better experience with anyone filling that role.

“He’s always been around, a player of great ability, but sometimes a player needs some time away to get their body right, their head right, and that’s what he’s done,” Masur said. “I’m really pleased he’s qualified.”

Bolt is assured of $37,500 even if he loses to Nishioka – enough, he says, to pay for his travel and accommodation for a whole year. But he wants more.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

“I’ve just been given an unbelievable opportunity and I want to milk it for all it’s worth.”