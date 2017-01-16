Australian Open: Roger Federer hits 46 winners in slam comeback

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN
Updated 3:04 PM EST, Tue January 17, 2017
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in the men's singles match during day six of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Federer: Six-month layoff was right decision
02:30 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in the men's singles match during day six of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Federer: Six-month layoff was right decision
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Federer plays first official match since July

Top seeds Murray, Kerber also win

Halep upset by No. 52 Rogers

London CNN  — 

Roger Federer glided around the court as if he had never been away, each shot eroding any hopes Jurgen Melzer had of ending one of tennis’s most anticipated comebacks prematurely.

Federer, playing in his first official match after a six-month injury break, slammed 46 winners in a 7-5 3-6 6-2 6-2 defeat of the Austrian qualifier on the first day of the Australian Open.

“This year hasn’t been so tough yet, last year was tough,” Federer joked during a court-side interview at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Earlier in the day, top seeds Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray were both given a workout in the Australian heat as they overcame tough Ukrainian opponents to reach the second round.

Happy

“It’s nice to be playing normal tennis again on a center court like this, it’s beautiful,” Federer said.

“Couldn’t be happier I am here now. It was a long road and I made it. I’m in the draw which is a beautiful thing and I hope I can stick around for a little bit. First rounds are never easy for anybody, just happy I live another day.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Alex Bolt of Australia celebrates a win in his 2017 Australian Open Qualifying match against Julien Benneteau of France at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Alex Bolt of Australia celebrates a win in his 2017 Australian Open Qualifying match against Julien Benneteau of France at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)
Robert Prezioso/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Australian Open 2017: Alex Bolt back on court after taste of 'real world'

The former top-ranked Swiss, the winner of 17 majors including four Australian Open titles, and 2010 French Open semi-finalist Melzer first played each other when they were juniors.

READ: Roger Federer hopeful of Australian success

Now both 35 years of age and recently having overcome surgery – Federer on his knee a year ago and Melzer on his shoulder in 2015 – the Swiss was in command for most of the match.

Firing off 19 aces and rushing to the net 24 times, Federer was at times so dominant, he even won 16 points in a row from 4-5 in the first set.

His concentration lapsed in the second set, which he lost despite leading 3-1.

He then quickly restored order as he won the next two sets in just under an hour with attacking play that had the crowd roaring with delight at times.

READ: Lucky loser hits jackpot

The Australian Open got underway Monday. The day also marked Roger Federer's first official match since Wimbledon in July following his recovery from injury.
The Australian Open got underway Monday. The day also marked Roger Federer's first official match since Wimbledon in July following his recovery from injury.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
It was as if Federer had never been away as the Swiss star beat Jurgen Melzer of Austria in four sets.
It was as if Federer had never been away as the Swiss star beat Jurgen Melzer of Austria in four sets.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Britain's Andy Murray -- recently knighted and playing his first grand slam as world No. 1 -- was off to a winning start.
Britain's Andy Murray -- recently knighted and playing his first grand slam as world No. 1 -- was off to a winning start.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The Scot had to work hard for his straight-sets victory, overcoming Ukraine's Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6, 6-2. He faces 19-year-old Andrey Rublev in the second round.
The Scot had to work hard for his straight-sets victory, overcoming Ukraine's Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6, 6-2. He faces 19-year-old Andrey Rublev in the second round.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Angelique Kerber, the female No. 1, also struggled against Ukrainian opposition. She eventually beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Angelique Kerber, the female No. 1, also struggled against Ukrainian opposition. She eventually beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
There was an early upset elsewhere in the women's draw, as No. 4 seed Simona Halep lost to Shelby Rogers of the US.
There was an early upset elsewhere in the women's draw, as No. 4 seed Simona Halep lost to Shelby Rogers of the US.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The unseeded American breezed past Halep 6-3, 6-1, setting up a second-round clash against Ashleigh Barty.
The unseeded American breezed past Halep 6-3, 6-1, setting up a second-round clash against Ashleigh Barty.
PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Elsewhere in the men's competition, home favorite Nick Kyrgios -- who had a <a href="http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/17/tennis/nick-kyrgios-suspension-atp/">tumultuous 2016</a> -- kick-started his first grand slam of the year with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Gastao Elias.
Elsewhere in the men's competition, home favorite Nick Kyrgios -- who had a tumultuous 2016 -- kick-started his first grand slam of the year with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Gastao Elias.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
No. 5 seed Kei Nishikori -- who has never progressed past the quarterfinals of the Australian Open -- battled through to the second round in a five-set epic against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov ...
No. 5 seed Kei Nishikori -- who has never progressed past the quarterfinals of the Australian Open -- battled through to the second round in a five-set epic against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov ...
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
... while Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a previous finalist in Melbourne, beat Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in four sets: 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.
... while Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a previous finalist in Melbourne, beat Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in four sets: 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Svetlana Kuznetsova cruised into the second round with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Mariana Duque ...
Svetlana Kuznetsova cruised into the second round with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Mariana Duque ...
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
... while Venus Williams, who turns 37 this year, edged out Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova 7-6, 7-5.
... while Venus Williams, who turns 37 this year, edged out Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova 7-6, 7-5.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic begins his title defense with a tricky draw against Spain's Fernando Verdasco on Tuesday.
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic begins his title defense with a tricky draw against Spain's Fernando Verdasco on Tuesday.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The city of Melbourne towers in the skyline behind Melbourne Park and the Rod Laver Arena -- the tournament's main show-court.
The city of Melbourne towers in the skyline behind Melbourne Park and the Rod Laver Arena -- the tournament's main show-court.
Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Australian Open: Action from day one in Melbourne

Stan’s body shot

Competing in his 18th Australian Open, Federer faces another qualifier, 200th-ranked American Noah Rubin, in the second round.

Meanwhile on Hisense Arena, Swiss No. 1 and former Australian Open former champion Stan Wawrinka overcame a five-set scare against Martin Klizan, 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4.

There was a controversial moment in the match, as reigning US Open winner Wawrinka drilled a blistering forehand into Klizan standing at the net which had the Slovak doubling up in agony.

READ: Jack Sock, the spin king who loves being on the road

Kerber

Defending champion Kerber of Germany squandered a match point in the second set before battling past 51st-ranked Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2 5-7 6-2.

“First rounds are always tough,” Kerber said in a televised court-side interview. “But I always enjoy it here.”

Kerber’s ascent to the top of the women’s rankings started a year ago in Melbourne, when she came back from a match point down in the opening round to win the tournament.

She knocked 22-time major singles winner Serena Williams off the top spot after winning her second major of the season at the US Open in September.

Andy Murray

Murray, who overtook defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic as the world No. 1 at the end of last season, overcame Illya Marchenko in three close sets.

Britain’s Murray, seeking his first Australian Open title after five finals defeats, prevailed 7-5 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 against the 95th-ranked Marchenko as temperatures rose to as high as 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

“I didn’t move that well,” Murray told reporters after the match. “That’s how it felt anyway. But sometimes that can also be down to the conditions, as well.

“The ball’s flying through the air a little bit quicker, so the ball is coming onto you faster than what it was the last few days. Maybe wasn’t reacting as quickly as I would have liked.”

READ: Australian Open – Hallucinations and happiness

Halep upset

Earlier, American Shelby Rogers – world No. 52 – pulled off the biggest shock of day one so far when she upset the fourth-seeded Romanian Simon Halep, 6-3 6-1.

Halep told reporters later on she had been struggling with tendinitis on her knee which hampered her movement.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and men’s fifth seed Kei Nishikori all moved to the second round.