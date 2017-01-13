Jack Sock: Running for president and challenging for titles
A new hope? Jack Sock, world No. 23, is hoping to end a 14-year drought for men's singles players at grand slams.
Alongside fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the Kansas City resident won Olympic gold in the Rio 2016 mixed doubles tournament, coming back from a set down to defeat compatriots Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram.
It was his second medal of the Games, having also helped himself to bronze in the mixed doubles with Steve Johnson. The American duo beat Canadians Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil in straight sets 6-2 6-4.
Sock might never have advanced beyond the fourth round in a grand slam singles competition, but that hasn't hindered his wider success on court. Alongside Pospisil, he won the 2014 Wimbledon doubles -- adding to the US Open mixed doubles trophy in 2011.
With Pospisil at his side, he also picked up the 2015 China Open trophy -- one of eight career doubles titles.
A mean forehand might be Sock's chief weapon, but he's also the king of spin off the court. In the spring of last year, the American took part in a parody campaign for president.
There's a different American in office today, but with Sock seeded at the Australian Open, the future of US tennis looks bright.
Another American in the ATP top 30 is 6-foot 10-inch Jack Isner. The big-serving Florida resident is world No. 19.
The last American to win a grand slam was Andy Roddick back in 2003. Roddick, who once held the record for the fastest ever serve (155 mph), defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero in the US Open final.