Novak Djokovic: Tennis star puts down his racket to try football and cricket
Updated
10:57 AM EST, Thu January 12, 2017
Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic teamed up with several high-profile Australian sports stars -- including cricketers Shane Warne (right) and Meg Lanning (left) -- at his charity event in Melbourne.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The Serb tried his hand at cricket and was learning from the best as spin bowler Warne's tally of 708 wickets is the second highest in Test cricket history.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Djokovic -- who was raising funds for his eponymous foundation, which provides preschool education for children -- uses his famous forehand technique as he leathers the ball.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The tennis star has a go at football with Australian legend Archie Thompson (center) looking on. Thompson earned over 50 caps for Australia.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Djokovic keeps his eye on the ball -- something he's had plenty of practice at during his 12 grand slam victories.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Djokovic then moved onto grappling with star of Australian Rules football -- known as AFL -- Max Gawn.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The tennis ace tries out his ball-handling skills.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The 29-year-old then took a lesson from former Australia netball captain Sharelle McMahon, a two-time world and Commonwealth champion with the national team.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
It was back to the sport he knows best as Djokovic then took on three-time Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott at wheelchair tennis.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
"A big thank you for all of you taking part in this event, watching, sharing this good cause and donating," said the world No.2, who heads to the Australian Open which begins on 16 January.