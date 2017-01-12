PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in the men's singles match during day six of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Federer: Six-month layoff was right decision
02:30 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in the men's singles match during day six of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Federer: Six-month layoff was right decision
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Djokovic plays Fernando Verdasco

Verdasco squandered five match points when they played last week

Williams plays former top-10 Swiss Belinda Bencic

Roger Federer in Andy Murray's half

Melbourne CNN  — 

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, the most successful players at the Australian Open in the Open Era with six titles apiece, were handed difficult starts in Melbourne this year.

Djokovic will play Fernando Verdasco – who let slip five match points against the Serb in the Doha semifinals last week – while fellow world No. 2 Williams begins against Belinda Bencic.

Read: Why the Australian Open stands out

Bencic downed Williams the last time they faced off in 2015 and has only slipped outside the top 15 in the rankings – the Swiss currently sits 48th – due to an array of injuries. Just this week, she was forced to retire in a match at the Sydney International because of a cracked toenail.

The two tantalizing first-round encounters overshadowed the fate of Roger Federer in Friday’s draw. Federer, competing in a grand slam for the first time since July, has a seemingly simpler task to begin with since he netted a qualifier.

Bencic’s compatriot – they teamed up at last week’s Hopman Cup in Perth – landed in the same half as world No. 1 Andy Murray.

While the 40th-ranked Verdasco can’t match Djokovic’s pedigree, the Spaniard has produced magic in Melbourne in the past thanks largely to his potentially punishing forehand.

Twelve months ago he stunned occasional Davis Cup teammate Rafael Nadal in five sets in the first round and in 2009, Verdasco achieved his lone grand slam semifinal at Melbourne Park. Back then, Nadal – who was arguably in the best spell of his career – needed five sets and five hours to see off Verdasco in a classic.

Djokovic’s spirits have lifted after rallying past Verdasco in Doha and snapping Murray’s 28-match winning streak in the final.

Read: A night with Novak

Williams’ preparations for the season’s first major didn’t go as well.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Serena Williams is seen leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Serena Williams is seen leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 23, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
video

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged

She committed a staggering 88 unforced errors in a second-round reverse to fellow American Madison Brengle in Auckland.

And if Williams – bidding for an unprecedented 23rd grand slam title in the Open Era – gets past Bencic she figures to have another difficult tussle in the second round. Lucie Safarova would be her probable foe in a rematch of the 2015 French Open final the American won in three sets.

Like Bencic, Safarova’s slide in the rankings to 62nd can be attributed to health issues. In the Czech’s case, a bacterial infection was to blame.

spc open court double champs_00014603.jpg
spc open court double champs_00014603.jpg
video

Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands: Double take

Federer had for the most part been free of physical issues until undergoing left knee surgery early in 2016 and re-injuring the knee in a semifinal loss to Milos Raonic at Wimbledon. He wrapped up his season following Wimbledon to recover and made his long awaited return to tennis at the Hopman Cup.

The inactivity sent his ranking down to 17th, unfamiliar territory for the men’s record 17-time grand slam winner.

Federer vs. Murray?

The hugely popular Federer would challenge another qualifier in the second round but his task becomes more difficult thereafter. If the seeds hold, the 35-year-old draws 10th seed Tomas Berdych in the third round and fifth-seed Kei Nishikori in the fourth.

Read: Federer refreshed

Should Federer make the quarterfinals, Murray – pitted against Ukraine’s IIlya Marchenko in round one – likely awaits.

The fourth member of the “Big Four,” Nadal, was paired with Florian Mayer in the first round. But it’s another German, Alexander Zverev, who figures to be Nadal’s first sizable test in the third round. Zverev, 19, rose from 83rd to 24th in the year-end rankings, held a match point on Nadal in their lone duel in Indian Wells last year, beat Federer in Halle in June and subsequently at the Hopman Cup.

Women’s No. 1 and defending champion Angelique Kerber meets big-hitting Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the first round, with Daria Kasatkina looming in the fourth round.

Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos

Kerber has endured a shaky buildup to the Australian Open, losing to the fast-rising Russian in the second round in Sydney.