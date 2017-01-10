Maria Sharapova: Star ‘couldn’t be happier’ as she confirms date of return

By Henry Young, CNN
Updated 7:34 AM EST, Tue January 10, 2017
Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
Denis Poroy/AP
Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
Junko Kimura/Getty Images
Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images
Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at last year's Australian Open. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years, later reduced to 15 months.
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images
Maria Sharapova: Richest female athlete of past decade

Sharapova confirms comeback date

She will play on April 26 in Stuttgart

CNN  — 

Maria Sharapova is set to make her official return from a doping suspension on April 26 after the former world No. 1 was granted a wildcard entry to Stuttgart’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The tournament starts on April 24, with the 29-year-old Sharapova, who hasn’t been involved a competitive match since the Australian Open in January 2016, due to play on the day her 15-month ban comes to an end.

The Russian has been keeping fit ahead of her comeback, appearing in a Las Vegas charity event in October 2016, and then playing an exhibition match against Olympic singles champion Monica Puig in Puerto Rico last month.

“I could not be happier to have my first match back on tour at one of my favorite tournaments,” said Sharapova, a three-time winner at the annual clay court event.
A welcome return?

The head of the WTA, Steve Simon, has already said he is looking forward to Sharapova’s return – a sentiment echoed by Porsche Tennis Tournament Director Markus Günthardt – but not everyone on the tour has been so welcoming.

HARLOW, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: An analyst handles a vial of blood in the anti-doping laboratory which will test athlete's samples from the London 2012 Games on January 19, 2012 in Harlow, England. The facility, which will be provided by GSK and operated by King's College London, will test over 6250 samples throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over 150 anti-doping scientists will work in the laboratory, which measures the size of seven tennis courts, 24 hours a day. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Oli Scarff/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Drug testers warn dopers they will be caught eventually

WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, shortly after Sharapova admitted to the failed drug test, labeled her “unlikeable, arrogant, conceited and cold.”

The Russian was initially banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in January 2016.

In October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the sanction by nine months, saying she bore “no significant fault or negligence.”

Günthardt described Sharapova’s return at Stuttgart as “certain to be one of the sporting and emotional highlights of our anniversary tournament.”