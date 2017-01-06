Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits himself on the head with his racket during his men's singles third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic on day five of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2015. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE -- AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Chris Evert: Tennis stars under more pressure
Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits himself on the head with his racket during his men's singles third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic on day five of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2015.
Chris Evert: Tennis stars under more pressure
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018.
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France.
Nadal by the numbers
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013.
Photographer to the tennis stars
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France.
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Nadal wins in New York
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0.
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0.
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England.
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
CNN  — 

From John McEnroe’s notorious outburst against a line judge at Wimbledon to Nick Kyrgios feebly tapping a serve over the net in anger – it’s not unusual to see tennis players lose their cool on the court.

But former world No. 1 Chris Evert – who won 18 grand slam singles titles during the 1970s and ’80s – thinks tennis stars today are playing in a more pressurized environment.

“I think right now the game is bigger business,” Evert told CNN’s World Sport show.”There’s more money, there’s more media, and there’s social media which means you can’t do anything in private anymore.

“Everybody knows everything about your life. I think that adds more pressure.

“The players travel with entourages of trainers and coaches and agents. We didn’t have that in our day. There was less pressure for sure.”

These days leading professional tennis players spend 11 months of the year traveling, fighting with jet lag and delays.

Swelling prize funds mean more is at stake financially, particularly during the grand slams.

At this year’s Australian Open, which starts January 16, players will vie for a cut of the tournament-record $36 million purse on offer.

Cool under pressure

So keeping calm under pressure can be key to success.

Stan Wawrinka, the reigning US Open champion, said mental toughness helped him win at Flushing Meadows last year.

Evert won at Wimbledon in 1974, 1976 and 1981.
Evert won at Wimbledon in 1974, 1976 and 1981.
Stringer/getty images

Evert was also famed for keeping her cool on the court – something she owed much of her success to. But comparing herself to rivals Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova, Evert confesses that she “didn’t have speed of movement that they had.”

“I didn’t move as quickly as they did,” the 62-year-old says. “Not to undermine my athletic ability, but I wasn’t at their level, so I feel like I made up for it in the mental department.

“I stayed cool under pressure, I played every point like it was match point. It worked for me.”