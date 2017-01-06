Are you a griller or a smoker? Both you say? BQ Grills' line of towable smokers, grills and pig cookers are a great option for serious tailgate chefs.
From BQGrills
Weber iGrill —
If you're in charge of feeding hungry tailgaters but don't want to be tied to the grill, Weber's iGrill remote thermometer and app lets you monitor the temperature of what's on the grill to ensure it's cooked perfectly.
From Weber
Looftlighter —
For environmentally-conscious tailgaters, the Looftlighter lets you start your grill without the need for lighter fluids and other chemicals.
From Looflighter
Wonderbag —
Leave the slow-cooker behind -- cook your tailgating food at home and slip it into the Wonderbag, which uses heat-retention technology to keep food hot for up to 12 hours.
From Wonderbagworld
Crazy Coolers —
A combination cooler and all-terrain vehicle, Crazy Coolers are a great way to travel from tailgate to tailgate with drinks in tow.
If you forgot to throw your drinks on ice before arriving at the tailgate, the SpinChill uses convection to cool down your beverages in minutes.
From Spin Chill
Therm-a-Rest Quadra Chair —
Supporting up to 300 pounds and folding right into its own base for easy transportation, the Therm-a-Rest Quadra Chair is great option for gameday seating.
Earl Harper/ From Cascade Designs
Towable Tailgates —
Whether you're a chef, party animal or just a serious fan, Towable Tailgates offers several different models of tailgating trailers and can add just about anything you can imagine to one of their custom builds.
From Towable Tailgates
Airstream Interstate Lounge EXT —
For the tailgater that needs a bit of luxury, the Airstream Interstate Lounge EXT lets you travel to games with all the comforts of home -- TVs, couches and even the option to add beds.
From Airstream
Tailgate-In-A-Box —
Transporting all of your supplies can be a hassle, but Tailgate-In-A-Box makes gameday less stressful by cramming just about everything you could need for a tailgate into a single box.
From Instagating
Goal Zero solar generators —
It can be tough to tailgate "green," but Goal Zero's solar-powered generators capture the sun's energy to power your party.