Hopman Cup: Roger Federer shocked by German teen Alexander Zverev

By Matias Grez, CNN
Updated 12:42 PM EST, Wed January 4, 2017
Story highlights

Zverev shocks Federer in the Hopman Cup

But Switzerland beats Germany 2-1

CNN  — 

Not many tennis players can boast a winning head-to-head record against the great Roger Federer – but teenager Alexander Zverev can do just that.

The 19-year-old German prodigy beat his rather more illustrious Swiss counterpart 7-6 6-7 7-6 in Wednesday’s Hopman Cup match to take an overall 2-1 career lead.

Federer beat Dan Evans in straight sets on his return from a six-month injury layoff Monday as Switzerland overcame Great Britain 3-0.

He was to have no such luck against Zverev, however, as defeat saw Germany take a 1-0 lead over Switzerland Wednesday.

“To beat Roger, you really have to play an unbelievable match, from the first point to the last. I thought we both played really well,” Zverev said courtside after his win.

“I always play unbelievably against him. It’s always nerve-racking to play against him. I always play in front of a big crowd which helps me a lot as well.”

Zverev’s previous win against the 17-time grand slam champion came in the semifinals at Halle last year, while Federer had the upper hand at the Rome Masters.

Federer had Swiss partner Belinda Bencic to thank as the 19-year-old won her singles match against Andrea Petkovic to level the scores, before starring in the mixed doubles to give Switzerland a 2-1 win.

“She carried us to victory. She was the player of the doubles, the singles. She deserves the microphone,” Federer said.

The returns of Federer, Sharapova in 2017

The Swiss pair will now face French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet in their final Group A match.